Police reads riot act to cult groups in Cross River, ban planned procession

Police in Cross River State has said it has come to its knowledge that some cult groups including Agaba, Nnabor and others are planning to foment trouble under the guise of Easter celebration and procession

The intelligence, DAILY POST gathered is a procession, planned to disturb the peace of the land and possibly inflict injury on perceived rivalry groups, retaliate and destroy properties.

In a press release issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo and made available by the Deputy PPRO, warned that ban on procession is still enforce

“It has come to the knowledge of the Cross River State Police Command that some persons or group of persons under the aegis of secret confraternity/cult groups whose aim is to disturb the peace of the land, molest, steal even maim unsuspected members of the public intend to go on procession under the coverage of Easter celebration

“It is to be noted for the avoidance of doubt that the ban has not been lifted as such violators of this order will be decisively dealt with” the Police stated

The Command warned members of the groups and criminal-minded elements to allow peace to reign especially at this festive period and beyond for the interest of the state

“By this announcement, the Command wishes to re-assure all Cross Riverians of our resolve to clampdown on person or group of persons who may want to take laws into their hands.

“The command enjoined peace-loving Cross Riverian to go about their lawful businesses and always give useful information to the police please”