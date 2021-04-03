37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from…

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Killing of Fulani leader In 2013 cause of…

Two killed in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru as bandits…

Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

Rivers Community commends NDDC for Land Reclamation Project

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

‘Stop these savage attacks on our ‘safest state’,…

The Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration in Kano and…

UNIZIK VC, Prof Esimone seeks Media Support to…

News

Police reads riot act to cult groups in Cross River, ban planned procession

Police in Cross River State has said it has come to its knowledge that some cult groups including Agaba, Nnabor and others are planning to foment trouble under the guise of Easter celebration and procession

The intelligence, DAILY POST gathered is a procession, planned to disturb the peace of the land and possibly inflict injury on perceived rivalry groups, retaliate and destroy properties.

In a press release issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo and made available by the Deputy PPRO, warned that ban on procession is still enforce

“It has come to the knowledge of the Cross River State Police Command that some persons or group of persons under the aegis of secret confraternity/cult groups whose aim is to disturb the peace of the land, molest, steal even maim unsuspected members of the public intend to go on procession under the coverage of Easter celebration

“It is to be noted for the avoidance of doubt that the ban has not been lifted as such violators of this order will be decisively dealt with” the Police stated

The Command warned members of the groups and criminal-minded elements to allow peace to reign especially at this festive period and beyond for the interest of the state

“By this announcement, the Command wishes to re-assure all Cross Riverians of our resolve to clampdown on person or group of persons who may want to take laws into their hands.

“The command enjoined peace-loving Cross Riverian to go about their lawful businesses and always give useful information to the police please”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAF warns on fake employment agent

Editor

Plateau: Over 5, 000 youths have benefited from ITF’s skills, empowerment programmes- Gov. Lalong

Editor

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ – Gov Wike

Editor

Overall Commander of Kogi Kidnappers arrested with 20 Gang members (PHOTOS)

Editor

Unaudited Accounts : Reps issue arrest warrant against Ogun Osun River Basin Authority boss

Editor

Zamfara Govt To Ex-Gov Yari: Refund N37bn or we meet in court

Editor

Audit Report: Group raises alarm over missing N9.7bn from 32 projects

Editor

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara Gov

Editor

Senate advocates gender parity for women

Editor

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses APC application for review of Bayelsa Guber, orders APC,Lyon to pay N60m

Editor

*#EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will continue to fail – Bishop Garuba*

Editor

RMAFC, EFCC collaborate to block, recover unremitted revenue

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More