BRAVE IT Appoint 4 consultants, 5 directors, others

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Program Manager, Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism Insurgency and Terrorism (BRAVE IT), Dr Abubakar Mohammed has approved the appointment of four consultants and five directors to head various unit of the organization.



A press release by the Director, Media, BRAVE IT, Amb. Auwal Ahmed Umar said Dr Mohammed, Ummu Kalthum Muhammad, Prof K. A Dikwa, David Otto and Amb Ahmed Bolori are the newly appointed consultant 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the organization.



He said “Alhaji Abba Kalli is to serve as Director, Intelligence and Surveillance, Ibrahim Goni as Director Mobilization, Nasiru Abdullahi Dikwa as Director BUP and Hassan Abdullahi as Director SAVE 1&2.



“Others are Mohammed Dugje as Chairman SAVE 1, Maryam Baba Ahmed as Chairperson SAVE 2, Comfort Mshelia as Treasurer, Mohammed Inuwa as Director, Da’awah and Sensitization, Amb. Auwalu Ahmad Umar, Director Media, and Muhammad Al-Bashir as Administrative Assistant. Others are Faruk Mohammed to serve as I.T Manager and Amina Ali a programming artist.



“All appointments are with immediate effect.

BRAVE IT is a strategic initiative that is determined to fill the unfortunate gap that exists between safety and the conscious lack of youth involvement in the fight against violent extremism, insurgency and terrorism in the Northeast.



According to the press release, “In these very complex times in the northeast of Nigeria and because of the sad unpredictability of the safety of the inhabitants, BRAVE IT is focused on making young people in the Northeast take personal responsibility in the fight against violent extremism, insurgency and terrorism as a form of supporting the Military and other State actors towards the restoration of peace and stability in the land.”Since 2017, under the auspices of the Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP), BRAVE & IT has been involved in programs like Students Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 1) and Sisters Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 2).

This time around, the ambition of BRAVE IT is to completely involve a full arsenal of young people who will work consciously to see to the end or at least, the drastic reduction in the problem of violent extremism, insurgency and terrorism in the Northeast.

“Students Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 1) Network are a unique and powerful innovative cell unit set up inside the University of Maiduguri to further the work of KFP but this time around by students for students.

Members of SAVE are empowered to work together to push back extremist narratives and prevent the recruitment of ‘at risk’ youths in and outside the university campus.

“It has been established that this is the first body to be set up in Nigeria for students to counter violent extremism.

SAVE 1 was inaugurated by the then Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor at the Forshams Multipurpose Event Centre Maiduguri, at a training Workshop organized by KFP for young people.

Sisters Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 2) on the other hand is a body of young women who have the common intention to advocate against violent extremism in the Northeast.



“This group was inaugurated by the Garrison Commander of the Theatre Command. SAVE 2 was created to rally women and advocate for peace through awareness on how women can identify the signs of violent extremism and tackle it. Members were co-opted into the Borno Girl Up club of the UN’s Women for Peace Foundation.

This is because the use of the military might alone not end terrorism. There must be a calculated attempt by the community to use superior argument and logic to make proponents of violent extremism drop their ideologies.

This is where SAVE2 comes into play.”At this point also, it is important to note that with the youths, Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism Insurgency and Terrorism (BRAVE IT) is exploring new perspectives and creating solutions towards tackling violent extremism, insurgency, and terrorism in the Northeast.”