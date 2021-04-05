2023: Gov. Ganduje urges APC to shun pre merger blocs

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has frowned at what he described as persistent division among pre merger blocs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor, who spoke at the party’s Town Hall Meeting in Kano, regretted that division among blocs within the party has continued to draw it backwards as the party fail in some areas.

He said,”APC as a party started as a mixture of various elements who tried to make a compound, but unfortunately the party is still a mixture not graduated to make a compound.”

Governor Ganduje warned that, “it is high time we proscribed all Appendixes that come together to formed APC to build a full compound, so that the party will purge together and make the difference regarding the nation’s democratic political party’s needs”.

The Governor further expressed worries that Nigerian democracy has been relegating party structures to the background and parties are only considered when there are elections.

He said, “APC as a party had made a lot of mistakes and paid for it, therefore, it is time to look back and review some of the lapses so that the conducts of Governance could be redressed.”