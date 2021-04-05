Al- Ansar Foundation felicitates with ICAN on golden jubilee



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, has felicitated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as it marks its golden jubilee.



This is contained in a press release from Al-Ansar Foundation.



The press release said that Dr. Dikwa who is founder Al-Ansar University, a renowned accountant of international repute and Fellow of ICAN said that the Institute has over the years live upto its objectives and motto which is accuracy and integrity.



He said: “ICAN is a credible organisation and I am proud to be a member of the body. I believe that ICAN has contributed immensely to the refinement and development of the accounting profession in Nigeria.



“Let me use this medium to congratulate ICAN and its past and present leadership for steering the affairs of the organisation.”



The press release signed by Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Al- Ansar Foundation Inc., said that Dr. Dikwa was also Accountant General of Borno State (1999-2003), and retired Federal Permanent Secretary ( Special Duties), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.