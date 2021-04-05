25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I wish my husband could read tributes of…

Nigeria: Before our glory departs

Inmates Reportedly Freed As Gunmen Attack Owerri Prison,…

Kaigama urges Nigerians to pray, rid nation of…

Easter: All Will Be Well With Our Country,…

Yinka Odumakin’s death a political earthquake in Nigeria…

Take advantage of NDE job creation programmes, Minister…

Easter: Unite against our common enemy, Ngige urges…

NARD strike: FG faithful to agreement with Doctors…

Presidency blasts Kukah again for criticising Buhari

News

Easter: Unite against our common enemy, Ngige urges Nigerians

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Christ.

 A statement from his  Media Office in Abuja, appealed to Christians to see in Easter, another  great opportunity to re-awaken the dying fervor of personal and collective sacrifice,  while calling on all Nigerians to unite against a common enemy.  

“ Here is the Messiah, Christ the son of God, suffering death for the redemption of mankind. For our sins , he became obedient to a shameful death on the cross. Thus, leaving an undying lesson  that obedient , absolute faith in God, perseverance and sacrifice make the ultimate path to victory. What else does the world want?  What else does Nigeria need  than these virtues at this crushing moment of national history,” Ngige asked.

 He therefore charged the nation to “ unite in collective sacrifice against the common enemies of insecurity, corruption , lukewarm patriotism and  every other vice, eating out and  ebbing away the progress of the Nigeria.”   

The Minister also congratulated Christians for “ being steadfast with Christ, all through the forty-day lent, culminating in the crucifixion and death on Good Friday, and the  eternal damnation of the of the powers of sin and death through resurrection on the Easter Day.”

He further used the opportunity to appeal to the National Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) to consider the suffering of sick Nigerians, lying helpless in public hospitals as a result of their strike. 

“ While we acknowledge the merits  in their demands, we also put on the front burner, the unprecedented intervention that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari has made in re-positioning the health sector.

“ We urge the doctors to also consider that this government, has substantially met their  demands, and that the outstanding issues, are timelined for implementation in the Memorandum of Action,  whose life spans a month. The time calls for mutual sacrifice,” Ngige added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NIS invites ICPC to validate own awarded projects

Editor

EFCC Docks Suspected Oil Thief in PH

Editor

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in state poly

Editor

Corruption: FG launches database for assets recovery

Editor

WAEC Exam date: Education Minister to meet with Buhari, NGF

Editor

FG flags-off cash grant distribution to rural women in Kebbi

Editor

Fight saboteurs of Eastern rail project not naming station after GEJ, Edwin Clark told

Editor

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for slefless service among leaders

Editor

My Case Is A True Nigerian Story With a Bold Made-in-Nigeria Stamp On It – Orji Kalu Reacts

Editor

Terrorism: US offers N2.5bn for information on Shekau

Editor

INSULTS ON TOR TIV: TATC Surmons Akume

Editor

Post Covid-19: Industrialization key to revamp nation’s economy – Minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More