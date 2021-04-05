Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting Of Golds

EVEREST EZIHE writes that as the National Sports Festival christened Edo 2020 commences this Tuesday with great expectations, Chief Emeka Akpahu has motivated Imo athletes into harvesting of gold by promising to give One Million Naira to all the gold medalists.

Akpahu who is sports philanthropist and enthusiast made the promise at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri while briefing Sports Journalists barely few hours after felicitating with Team Imo with Hon. Dan Ogu, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports as they were about leaving the state capital to Benin, Edo State capital in high spirits for the national event.

According to him,the gesture is part of his contributions in motivating Team Imo into winning golds and equally to demonstrate his support to the Sports Commissioner whom he said is capable and age-long University school mate.

Akpahu who is a chieftain of APC in Anara, Isiala Mbano council area of the state as well as the President of Initiative for Charity, Hope and Good Governance commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu(Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) for their love for sports especially grassroot sports development and assured them that their sacrifices in terms of their labour of love for sports will never be in vain.

To demonstrate his commitment towards his redemption of the pledge, the CEO of ST Monica Investments Limited said he has paid in 500,000= Naira to an account given to him by the Commissioner and to redeem the balance once the gold medals are presented.

He enjoined other well-meaning Imolites to encourage the state sporting activities noting sports as a veritable tool for health enhancement, employment opportunities and wealth creation.

The sports enthusiast who said, he was an all-rounder athletes during his school days advised the sports men and women on the need for them to be disciplined, committed and patriotic in their sporting activities assuring them of an abundant rewards if they can persevere