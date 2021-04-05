32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29…

When Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited Ebonyi for…

Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression…

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting…

China: US-leaked video divulges intention driving Xinjiang rights…

FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

Our nation is like a ship leaking at…

Fireworks in FCT over February 12 Area Councils’…

Athletics Features

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting Of Golds

EVEREST EZIHE writes that as the National Sports Festival christened Edo 2020 commences this Tuesday with great expectations, Chief Emeka Akpahu has motivated Imo athletes  into harvesting of gold by promising to give One Million Naira to all the gold medalists.

Akpahu who is sports philanthropist and enthusiast made the promise at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri while briefing Sports Journalists barely few hours after felicitating with Team Imo with Hon. Dan Ogu, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports as they were about leaving the state capital to Benin, Edo State capital in high spirits for the national event.

According to him,the gesture is part of his contributions in motivating Team Imo into winning golds and equally to demonstrate his support to the Sports Commissioner whom he said is capable and age-long University school mate.

Akpahu who is a chieftain of APC in Anara, Isiala Mbano council area of the state as well as the President of Initiative for Charity, Hope and Good Governance commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu(Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) for their love for sports especially grassroot sports development and assured them that their sacrifices in terms of their labour of love for sports will never be in vain.

To demonstrate his commitment towards his redemption of the pledge, the CEO of ST Monica Investments Limited said he has  paid in 500,000=  Naira to an account given to him by the Commissioner and to redeem the balance once the gold medals  are presented.

He enjoined other well-meaning Imolites  to encourage the state sporting activities noting sports as a veritable tool for health enhancement, employment opportunities and wealth creation.

The sports enthusiast who said, he was an all-rounder athletes during his school days advised the sports men and women on the need for them to be disciplined, committed and patriotic in their sporting activities assuring them of an abundant rewards if they can persevere

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria’s number one historical research center ‘crimmd’ unmasks designer of Nigeria Coatof Arms as nation clocks 60

Editor

Chosen turns 18, holds ‘Only God can do this’

Editor

WAFAI sets to hold mass wedding again

Editor

Towards stemming violence against children

Editor

*Amb. Mercy Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu Merfyzdaablack : Unsung Hero*

Editor

*Why Nigerians want Amnesty International out of the country*

Editor

CHILDRENS DAY :NHRC felicitates with Nigerian Children

Editor

HKT hosts Town Hall meeting, empowers constituents

Editor

IBILE Forum: Dosunmu tasks Lagosians on their right, harps on merit

Editor

Rivers women lament attacks by Herdsmen in farmlands

Editor

Deaconess Baker clocks 60, plans big to serve God, help humanity

Editor

NDDC: Impacting Lives Through Agriculture

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More