EFO handsover erosion control, road project in Edo State



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over two projects executed by the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Edo State.



The projects are the road rehabilitation and erosion control works at Okhele and gully erosion control works at National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICTM), Uromi, both in Edo State.



The Special Guest of Honour at the occasions, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the importance of the projects cannot be over-emphasized.



He said their completion underscored the Federal Government’s conceited effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems of it’s citizens and making life more meaningful for the people.



Agba said the present administration was committed to ensuring that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to it’s geographical location or political consideration.



“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the Federal Government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrate sincerity of purpose of the Buhari led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.



He implored the two beneficiaries to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the projects.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, EFO, Dr. Habiba Lawal, urged the NICT and Okhele community to take over and exercise ownership of the projects to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.



According to her “the resources committed to this project by the Federal Government must not be allowed to waste

In his address at the NICT commissioning, Rector of the Institute, Engr. Prof. S. O. Onohaebi, noted that the management observed that gully erosion was a major impediment to physical development of the Institute.



“The importance of this project to the institute and it’s environs and the committment of the Presidency in ensuring the implementation and execution of phase 1’cannot be over-emphasized. This project which is due for commissioning today, has in no small measure created a community awareness of the stability of the Institute,” the Rector noted.



The Rector and people of Okhele commended the President, the SGF and the EFO for the interventions.