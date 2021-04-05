32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29…

When Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited Ebonyi for…

Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression…

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting…

China: US-leaked video divulges intention driving Xinjiang rights…

FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

Our nation is like a ship leaking at…

Fireworks in FCT over February 12 Area Councils’…

News

EFO handsover erosion control, road project in Edo State


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over two projects executed by the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Edo State.


The projects are the road rehabilitation and erosion control works at Okhele and gully erosion control works at National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICTM), Uromi, both in Edo State.


The Special Guest of Honour at the occasions, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the importance of the projects cannot be over-emphasized.


He said their completion underscored the Federal Government’s conceited effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems of it’s citizens and making life more meaningful for the people.


Agba said the present administration was committed to ensuring that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to it’s geographical location or political consideration.


“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the Federal Government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrate sincerity of purpose of the Buhari led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.


He implored the two beneficiaries to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the projects.
In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, EFO, Dr. Habiba Lawal, urged the NICT and Okhele community to take over and exercise ownership of the projects to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.


According to her “the resources committed to this project by the Federal Government must not be allowed to waste 
In his address at the NICT commissioning, Rector of the Institute, Engr. Prof. S. O. Onohaebi, noted that the management observed that gully erosion was a major impediment to physical development of the Institute.


“The importance of this project to the institute and it’s environs and the committment of the Presidency in ensuring the implementation and execution of phase 1’cannot be over-emphasized. This project which is due for commissioning today, has in no small measure created a community awareness of the stability of the Institute,” the Rector noted.

The Rector and people of Okhele commended the President, the SGF and the EFO for the interventions.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Military air operation neutralize several bandits in Niger State

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

ITF graduates over 300 NISDP trainees in Plateau

Editor

Matawalle appoints Sani Abdullahi, former APGA scribe as Special Adviser

Editor

Nigerian Army confirms 20 Boko Haram militants killed during operation

Editor

Philanthropist tasks Enugu Council chairmen on performance

Editor

ECTDA destroy Enugu Press center fence, other obstructions

Editor

We are striving to meet the welfare and infrastructural needs of Nigerians – President Buhari

Editor

Buratai in Gwoza, climbs to peak of mountain

Editor

NAPTIP Warn Parents, Youths To Be Cautious Of New Tricks By Traffickers

Editor

– Why there is lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, by Wike

Editor

CSOs warn against alleged plot to destroy national security

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More