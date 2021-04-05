Foundation to pay exam fees for 300 students in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Founder of the Waves of Success Foundation, Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi says the organisation will pay the registration fees of 300 students that will sit for this year’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Kogi State.

Okpanachi, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said the move is geared towards boosting youths access to higher education.

While expressing concern with the present economic hardship in the country affecting the youths, Okpanachi assured that the non-governmental organisation would do everything within its powers to avail the less privileged students the opportunity to access quality education.

“The essence of the humanitarian gesture is to assist our poor parents who are not financially buoyant to pay for their brilliant wards.

“Apart from the Foundation’s educational impact in its services to humanity and the downtrodden, the target is also to complement the government’s efforts to make life more comfortable for the citizenry, ” Okpanachi explained.

He also disclosed that the Foundation has offered scholarship to 150 students who are currently studying at various tertiary institutions across the country as well as organising educational based debates for brilliant students.

“Apart from making adequate impact in boosting quality education within immediate society, the organisation had also extended its assistance to both the urban and rural dwellers to uplift their living conditions, ” he said.

Okpanachi further hinted that the Foundation had since last year embarked on provision of palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 devastation.