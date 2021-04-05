39.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China fight against terrorism in Xinjiang

TETFund’s SERVICOM empowers varsities, others on service delivery…

JAMB to raid tutorial centres, others over illegal…

Foundation to pay exam fees for 300 students…

NAF refutes report on location of missing Alpha…

Easter: Ex-APGA presidential candidate sues for peaceful coexistence

Al- Ansar Foundation felicitates with ICAN on golden…

I wish my husband could read tributes of…

Nigeria: Before our glory departs

Inmates Reportedly Freed As Gunmen Attack Owerri Prison,…

Education

Foundation to pay exam fees for 300 students in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Founder of the Waves of Success Foundation, Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi says the organisation will pay the registration fees of 300 students that will sit for this year’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Kogi State. 

Okpanachi, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said the move is geared towards boosting youths access to higher education. 

While expressing concern with the present economic hardship in the country affecting the youths, Okpanachi  assured that the non-governmental organisation would do everything within its powers to avail the less privileged students the opportunity  to access quality education.

“The essence of the humanitarian gesture is to assist our poor parents who are not financially buoyant to pay for their brilliant wards.

“Apart from the  Foundation’s educational impact in its services to humanity and the downtrodden,  the target is also to complement the government’s efforts to make life more comfortable for the  citizenry, ” Okpanachi explained. 

He also disclosed that the Foundation has offered scholarship to 150 students who are currently studying at various tertiary institutions across the country as well as organising educational based debates for brilliant students.

“Apart from making adequate impact in boosting quality education within immediate society, the organisation had also extended its assistance to both the urban and rural dwellers to uplift their living conditions, ” he said. 

Okpanachi further hinted that the Foundation had since last year embarked on provision of palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 devastation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

JAMB: NSCDC parades 4 over exam malpractice

Editor

Private research institutes, others to benefit from N7.5bn grant – TETFund

Editor

Database: Ministry, RMAFC to set up committee on schools’ enrolment

Editor

NECO releases timetable for 2020 SSCE

Editor

ASUU Lied Over Funding, Says Kano Varsity Management

Editor

Adamawa to recruit 2,000 new teachers

Editor

Adamawa Varsity ready for resumption- VC

Editor

Old boys promise to rescue GTC Enugu

Editor

TETFund harps on defence innovation, unveils research sub-committee

Editor

Kebbi Government promises scholarship, healthcare to children of soldiers

Editor

JAMB suspends staff for collecting bribe

Editor

Stealing by politicians, contractors fuelling youth’s protests – ASUU

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More