Gov Ayade suspends Carnival Commission chairman

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has approved the immediate suspension of the chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah.

The suspension was contained in a press release, ref. GO/PRESS/O12/VOL./ 253 and dated April 5, 2021, signed by the Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita.

The release made available on Monday stated that the suspension is with immediate effect.

The suspension it was learnt may not be unconnected with the organization of award night which alleged perceived enemies of the administration may have been awarded and given the opportunity to speak and say what government would consider unpleasant.