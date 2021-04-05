32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29…

When Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited Ebonyi for…

Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression…

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting…

China: US-leaked video divulges intention driving Xinjiang rights…

FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

Our nation is like a ship leaking at…

Fireworks in FCT over February 12 Area Councils’…

Health

IDP camps: Group tasks govt on mechanism to monitor, investigate, punish SRH violations

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Government has been called on upon to make available functional mechanisms to monitor, investigate, punish sexual violence and, indeed, other sexual reproductive health violations by state and non state actors in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and their host communities.

The Senior Programme Manager, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), Pamela Okoroigwe, made the call when unveiling a report christened: ‘The conflict in Northeast Nigeria’s impact on the Sexual and Reproductive Rights (SRR) of women and girls, in Abuja.

The report, according to her, revealed that women and girls affected by conflict are particularly vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence including rape, sexually transmitted infections, sex trafficking, forced marriage and unintended pregnancies.

The report, therefore, called on the federal government to comply with its international and regional human rights obligations in regarding access to maternal health care services to ensure women and girls affected by conflict-related violence access comprehensive medical and support services, including psychosocial support.

While unveiling the report, the LEDAP Senior Programme Manager said: “The report also shows that access to maternal care services including skilled birth attendants and essential medicines remained a key barrier for the women who eventually made it to the IDP camps and host communities.

“Interviewees in all the interview locations spoke about their experiences of fleeing invasion by Boko Haram while pregnant.

“Many had been raped by the group and lost their pregnancies as a result. Those who did not, ultimately gave birth without any skilled attendance while camped out on roads, while seeking shelter underneath trees, in abandoned buildings, and in military detention centres. Many suffered severed maternal injuries and others died.

“Additionally, the report reveals that there is also a dearth of supporting mechanisms and processes to ensure accountability for sexual and reproductive health violations.

“Several women and girls including pregnant women, were raped, more often than not in the presence of their children, and many contracted HIV after these experiences and yet they were yet to obtain any justice for the recurring Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) violations in the camps.”

The group, therefore, insisted that: “Ensuring accountability and the provision of SRH information and services is central not only to an effective humanitarian response but also for fulfilling fundamental human rights obligations.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Plateau records first Covid-19 death

Editor

Gowon laments erosion of values in our society

Editor

PCN warns pharmacists against professional misconduct

Editor

WHO tasks South-East Asia region on aggressive actions to combat increasing Covid-19 cases

Editor

NIRPD gets governing board, Minister harps on standards, accountability

Editor

NGOs Offers Free Medical Outreach to Nasarawa Community

Editor

Symptoms of COVID-19 you may not know

Editor

Lagos discovers more COVID-19 cases in another school

Editor

Ganduje Says Kano COVID-19-Free Status The Art Of God, As He Inspects Dangote’s Isolation Centre

Editor

Expert advocates involvement of traditional, community leaders to end FGM

Editor

How FG got $890m from Global Fund to tackle TB, HIV, Malaria in 3yrs

Editor

COVID-19: FG expands NSR to improve lives of 20million informal urban workers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More