Maduforo Youth Movement (MYM) local council chapters inaugurated

Chairman/Coordinator of Maduforo Youth Movement (MYM) in Umuahia South Local Council of Abia State, Joshua Ihuoma, has inaugurated the local council’s chapter executives of MYM with a call on political leaders for inclusiveness o governance.

Ihuoma stated that their demand for inclusiveness in governance is for them to decide and actualise their legitimate desires.

Ihuoma said that though Governor Okezie Ikpeazu included few youths in his appointments, only three emerged as elected deputy chairmen and 15 as councillors in the December 2020 local council poll, describing the development as inequitable when compared to their population.

“Under commensurate inclusiveness in governance, we, youths, would effectively take our destiny in our hands, decide what we want and passionately do the needful to actualise it,” he said.

“MYM has come with innovation, especially in Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Information and Communications Technology, among others,” he stated.

The group urged governments to provide the youths with the enabling environment to contribute effectively to national development, and that political parties should field youths from 18 to 45 years for elective offices.