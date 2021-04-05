Miracles, deliverances take centre stage as The Lord’s Chosen enters into God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings

By Cyriacus Nnaji

It was two days of awesome miracles, deliverances, healings, as The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement held this year’s crusade with the theme ‘God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings’.

The crusade which took place at the International Headquarters of the church in Ijesha, Lagos State on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, was attended by a controlled number of worshippers in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

Enough security measures were put in place to guide against abuse of guidelines; wearing of face masks was made compulsory and worshipers were sanitized at the point of entry into the church. With those the stage was set for spectacular activities at the crusade ground.

Inside the expansive revival ground, worshipper chairs and movements were arranged in such a way that physical distance was strictly adhered to.

Of course testimonies of the overwhelming power of God in people’s lives took centre stage.

Divine Favour Obiesie from Maza Maza branch testified how the God of The Chosen rolled away acute pains and constant urination from her life; while Gift Amos said she was resurrected from death and spiritual husband in her life destroyed by God of the chosen.

Heartwarming was a testimony where thunder struck and destroyed a shrine and the chief priest struck to death. Boniface Onyeche, from Olodi, Apapa said he was healed of terrible hip problem that made him wriggle and cry like baby for years, while Chukwudi Ikegwuonu testified on behalf of his brother who is currently in Canada on a fully funded scholarship for a master degree programme. Beyond that, the same brother who is about graduating has been offered Marine Research Assistant job through the intervention of the God of The Chosen.

Sister Delight Onyema gave thanks to God for restoring her son’s sight. Brother Ifeanyi, a cultist submitted to the superior power of God, he did so alongside other members of his gang.

The General Overseer of The Lord’s, Pastor Lazarus Muoka called on the congregation to repent because tomorrow might be too late. He urged sinners, adulterers, sorcerers, fornicators, robbers, lesbians, homosexuals, kidnappers, and other people who are not living according to God’s standard to repent.

As usual Pastor Muoka maintained that a Christian is not a sinner and a sinner is not a Christian, saying that the process of living a Godly live is simple, repent and surrender to Jesus Christ.

As he mounted the podium he commanded those who came with the sick to get close to them. Immediately he said ‘rise up and walk’, people with paralysis with faith rose up from their wheelchairs and walked, the deaf and dump heard and spoke, cripples and new livers, new bones were restored. He cancelled piles, while missing organs were also restored. Miraculously 27 years deaf and dump was rolled away, Gbenga Agigun from Ogun State was healed of his 18 years insanity, while nine years glaucoma was instantly rolled away.

Pastor Muoka stressed that all powers belong to God and that whatever He determines shall be done because He has the power to execute it. He said that God made promises to Abraham and He fulfilled them, He also promised to deliver the people of Israel that He would deliver them from bondage in Egypt and also fulfilled the promise and other promises which He delivered and so those who trust in Him have nothing to fear.

Muoka also assured the congregants that their poverty, affliction, economic turmoil has all been wiped away, adding that all that the canker worms have eaten up would be restored because ‘We have entered the covenant of peace and blessings.”

The internationally renowned preacher while praying for Nigeria, cursed Corona Virus wherever it is still hiding across the globe and assured The Chosen that the lord have given them protection.