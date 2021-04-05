Tenure elongation plot: Don’t abuse PMB’s confidence in you, PGF DG urges APC Caretaker Committee

Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Salihu Moh, Lukman has urged the party’s National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to desist from its alleged plots to secure another tenure extension

The PGF boss, who faulted the recent extension of the APC ongoing National membership Registration and Revalidation exercise, alleged that the proposed extension has strengthened the suspicions that the Caretaker Committee is reluctant to organise a National Convention for election of the party’s new leadership.

Lukman is a statement he entitled, ‘APC’s litmus tests’, which was issued Monday in Abuja also warned party members to avoid situations where political touts are elected to the party’s national leadership.

He further warned the APC Caretaker Committee not to abuse the President’s confidence by delaying the National Convention of the party, stressing that no party in Nigeria has the liberal atmosphere provided in APC.

“Somehow, the reality is that in terms of convening meetings of organs of the party, for more than nine months, the Caretaker Committee has not convened any meeting of any organ of the APC apart from the emergency NEC meeting of December 8, 2020. Sadly, even the 13-member Caretaker Committee is hardly meeting.

“Part of the indication is that most decisions taken by the Caretaker Committee were done by the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe. The good thing is that the major challenge of ensuring that the party is able to have a verifiable membership register is being resolved.

“But without organs meeting as provided in the constitution of the party, where progress reports are given, what is the guarantee that the old problem of having inaccessible membership register will not be replicated. Already, given that the party’s membership registration/revalidation exercise was done based on the old analogue method without applying modern virtual technology, what is the guarantee that the process of leadership reformation in the party, from ward congresses up to National Convention, will be done based on the new register? Will all members of the party be able to participate in the process of electing leaders of the party at all levels?

“The test of whether the process of candidates’ selection for election will accommodate broader participation of members of the party is the extent to which all members of the party participate in the election of leaders.

Once election of leaders of the party is handled by few delegates, it is almost logical that it will be few delegates that will elect standard bearers of the party for elections.

“Given all the development in APC, especially against the background that most of the expectations around the Caretaker Committee are yet to be met, it will be important to review challenges facing the party and perhaps appeal to APC leaders to get the Caretaker Committee to urgently conclude the membership registration/verification exercise.

“The needless extension of the exercise only serves to strengthen suspicions that the Caretaker Committee is reluctant to organise a National Convention where new leadership of the party will be elected. Based on what has been done so far, the minimum requirement should be that records of members of the party are displayed in all wards and copies made available to Local Governments, States and National Secretariat.

“With membership records displayed, timetable for Congresses and National Convention should be set. Under no circumstances should there be any contemplation of extending the tenure of the Caretaker Committee. In order to ensure that no extension is being considered, Committees for Congresses and National Convention should be established without any further delay.” He warned