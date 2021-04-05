32 C
News

Two Buhari ‘Must Go’ campaigners arrested in Kogi

Two anti-Buhari protesters have been arrested by the Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Police Force.

According to Daily Post  the two persons were caught at about 2:30am while carrying out smear campaign against President Mohammadu Buhari in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital.

It was further learnt that they were painting buildings and carrying posters with the inscription that “Buhari Must Go”.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh told Daily Post that  while the people have the right to protest, it must be done lawfully without inciting the public.

According to him, the young men could not have been protesting at the wee hours of the night, just as he stressed that painting wall, buildings and pasting anti Buhari posters cannot be termed as peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has condemned campaigns by some individuals against President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement on Monday alleged that the youths who were sponsored congregated at Benue State from where they moved to Kogi State and began to paint walls as well as display anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South South State.

He noted that Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

The statements read in parts “We are placing it on record that the fanatical following of Mr President by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sound a note of warning to all agents of destabilization to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilizing and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr President.”

