President Appoints Alkali Baba As Acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday.

DIG Baba replaces IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who is currently on official visit to Imo State after Monday’s multiple attacks on security formations in Owerri, the state capital.

Recall that the President had on the February 4, extended the tenure of IGP Adamu as by three months having closed age 60.

The Federal Government had said the extension was to allow it search for a suitable successor.