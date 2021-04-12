26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia ALGON Members Pass Confidence Vote On Ibe…

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

2023: APC now its biggest opposition, says Lukman,…

Why we approved narrow gauge for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri…

Kano Govt. Alleges Kwankwaso Left N50 Billion Liability…

Reps, COAS in faceoff over arms deal

Makinde floors Fayose as Arapaja emerges PDP South-West…

NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater…

Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

Ramadan begins today – Sultan

Education

JAMB begins 2021 UTME registration

By Felix Khanoba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has now commenced registration of candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry into tertiary education institutions in the country.

The Board had on Thursday said it was putting on hold the registration exercise due to some technical issues.

But in a terse statement released on Saturday by Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, registration for the exam is now in full swing as all the issues have been resolved.

“It was only put on hold to resolve the technical hitches. Registration is now in full swing,” the JAMB spokesman said, adding that some candidates have successfully registered for the exam.

Recall that the exam body had in an earlier statement said candidates must have National Identification Number (NIN) before registration can be carried out.

The statement read in full : “The Governing Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) met at its Meeting of 22nd March, 2021 and decided that: i. For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identification Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise.

“ii. Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country

The list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’S website: www.jamb.gov.ng

” iii. The approved schedule for Registration and examination are as follows: a. Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“b. Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 (for those ​who indicate interest and registered ​before 24th ​of April, 2021.

“c. ​The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021

“iiii. The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town

“v. The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NOUN dismisses report on recruitment

Editor

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s R&D initiative

Editor

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers, raises retirement age to 65yrs

Editor

COVID-19: ‘Private schools in Kano to reduce fees by 30%’

Editor

SERVICOM: TETFund unveils Service Charter

Editor

COVID-19 : Education minister resorts to online meeting

Editor

Schools in Kaduna to remain closed until further Directive – State Government

Editor

N251bn education tax generated in 9 months excites TETFund

Editor

Nasarawa Varsity to inject N3bn into 2 new programmes

Editor

JAMB raises alarm over non-acceptance of admission by candidates

Editor

COVID-19: ASUU kicks against reopening of Universities, urges FG to provide necessary facilities

Editor

No new date yet for 2020 WASSCE, says FG By Felix Khanoba

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More