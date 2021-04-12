26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia ALGON Members Pass Confidence Vote On Ibe…

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

2023: APC now its biggest opposition, says Lukman,…

Why we approved narrow gauge for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri…

Kano Govt. Alleges Kwankwaso Left N50 Billion Liability…

Reps, COAS in faceoff over arms deal

Makinde floors Fayose as Arapaja emerges PDP South-West…

NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater…

Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

Ramadan begins today – Sultan

News

Kano food poisoning: NAFDAC warns against enhancing food with chemicals

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has warned Nigerians against the use of chemicals and additives in enhancing the taste of food and drinks.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in a statement signed by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, on Sunday.

The NAFDAC boss informed that preliminary investigations carried out in regards to a recent incident of food poisoning in Kano State was the result of the use of unwholesome additives and chemicals in food products.

She recalled that three people died as a result of their consumption of such dangerous chemicals and that findings have been submitted to the Kano State government.

Prof Adeyeye warned that many people now have their healths compromised and regretted the three fatalities recorded,

“It is heart-warming to note that all the merchants of the deadly chemicals and additives have been apprehended while further investigation continues.

“We are very particular about food additives, about the temperature at which food can be kept or about the expiration date of food. If all of these are violated, then there could be food poisoning,” she said.

Prof Adeyeye informed that NAFDAC is now working in partnership with the Kano State government to prevent a reoccurrence of the March 11, 2021 incident.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Visiting Professorship: Kano govt seeks apology from US varsity

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Liberation Church of Christ celebrates GO at 63

Editor

BENUE: Group Condems Ushongo Communal Crises

Editor

Remove Ebonyi from zone 13, Gov Umahi urges IGP

Editor

Alleged N8.9bn Loan: Imo PDP faults Uzodinma, warns against mortgaging state

Editor

COVID-19: FG Partners global IT Firms on Virtual learning

Editor

FG begins nationwide highway management plan

Editor

Reopen Markets in the State – Rivers APC Chairman urges Wike

Editor

Rep throws support to police Reform

Editor

Nigerian Navy rescue 3 Beninioise in burning fishing vessel

Editor

Senate moves to block revenue loss to money laundering, tax evasion

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More