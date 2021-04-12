Rivers committed to repositioning education sector – Commissioner

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, has declared that the State Government is committed to improving and repositioning the education sector.

Ebeku made the declaration at the weekend when the leadership of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

He said the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike is passionate about the education sector.

“The Governor is very passionate about education issues, also in the area of infrastructural development. He believes in excellence and gives his all to it.

“I am glad you know that the Governor is working in the education sector as well, and is interested in the future of the Rivers Students. The Governor’s passion in the sector is visible and can be seen also by the expansion of Rivers State University and the state of the arts equipment purchased for the medical school amongst others,” he said.

The commissioner assured that the Ministry is working assiduously to ensure that it delivers free and quality education to Rivers children and those who live in the state, adding that the ministry is willing to partner with NURSS in furthering the cause of the education sector .

Earlier, leader of the delegation and NURSS president, Comrade Levi Zachariah, lauded the State Government for her developmental strides in the education sector.

He said: ”Improving the quality of education has been one of the major focuses of this administration. The education sector is witnessing massive changes and massive upgrades with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools.”

The NURSS President also commended the efforts of the State Commissioner for Education in driving innovation in the education sector, particularly the introduction of e-learning in schools in the State.

He said: “Rivers Students see and are appreciative of your contribution in the education sector in the state. Your style of leadership, your passion and commitment, your innovation and creativity, all that you have brought to the Ministry is appreciated.

“We want to say thank you, we have seen that you have keenly worked in line with the vision of our grand patron, His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike to transform the education sector.

“The infrastructure development that is ongoing you have been on the field to ensure things are going on properly. I have seen you severally on the field when you come to check on how work is done at different schools. This shows you are working assiduously in line with the directive of the Governor.”

Speaking further, Comrade Zachariah commended the State Government for affording every eligible Rivers child an opportunity to acquire a Senior Secondary School Certificate, by bankrolling the registration of all external examinations for Rivers students.