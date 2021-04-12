SUNTRUST bank empowers 100 female drivers with cars for ride-hailing service

One hundred female drivers have benefited from SunTrust Bank’s initiative to support women in the ride-hailing industry The beneficiaries are women under the aegis of Women on Wheel, a female drivers group.

They were presented with Hyundai Sonata vehicles at the bank’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday.

Speaking with journalists at the event, SunTrust managing director, Halima Buba, said N250 million was dedicated to the initiative.

She said the bank’s inititiative is geared at supporting women in the transportation sector and improving their living standards.

Buba said 100 female drivers will benefit from the initiative in Lagos, with the same number of beneficiaries selected in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital. She added that the initiative will be implemented in other states with limited beneficiaries.

“It is an asset finance programme for female Uber and Bolt drivers between ages 18 and 52. We want to see how we can assist females to increase their fleet. All you need to be a part is a driving licence, register with Uber or Bolt and you are good to go,” she said.

“I have passion for women and I want to see women develop in their various fields. We are starting with 100 women in Lagos, 100 in Abuja, and another 100 in Port Harcourt. We will also go to other state capitals in Nigeria. Today, we have launched 100 vehicles and we have 100 beneficiaries.”