26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia ALGON Members Pass Confidence Vote On Ibe…

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

2023: APC now its biggest opposition, says Lukman,…

Why we approved narrow gauge for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri…

Kano Govt. Alleges Kwankwaso Left N50 Billion Liability…

Reps, COAS in faceoff over arms deal

Makinde floors Fayose as Arapaja emerges PDP South-West…

NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater…

Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

Ramadan begins today – Sultan

Banking Business

SUNTRUST bank empowers 100 female drivers with cars for ride-hailing service

One hundred female drivers have benefited from SunTrust Bank’s initiative to support women in the ride-hailing industry The beneficiaries are women under the aegis of Women on Wheel, a female drivers group.

They were presented with Hyundai Sonata vehicles at the bank’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday.

Speaking with journalists at the event, SunTrust managing director, Halima Buba, said N250 million was dedicated to the initiative.

She said the bank’s inititiative is geared at supporting women in the transportation sector and improving their living standards.

Buba said 100 female drivers will benefit from the initiative in Lagos, with the same number of beneficiaries selected in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital. She added that the initiative will be implemented in other states with limited beneficiaries.

“It is an asset finance programme for female Uber and Bolt drivers between ages 18 and 52. We want to see how we can assist females to increase their fleet. All you need to be a part is a driving licence, register with Uber or Bolt and you are good to go,” she said.

“I have passion for women and I want to see women develop in their various fields. We are starting with 100 women in Lagos, 100 in Abuja, and another 100 in Port Harcourt. We will also go to other state capitals in Nigeria. Today, we have launched 100 vehicles and we have 100 beneficiaries.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NNPC: Asa North-Ohaji South gas project to produce 600mscfd

Editor

FG apologises over faulty Abuja- Kaduna locomotives

Editor

FAAN to pay full month salary for May

Editor

NEITI urges FG to wean economy of oil revenue dependency

Editor

AfCFTA: MAN urges FG to position SON personnel at border points

Editor

NCC sets up c’ttee for InfraCo licensing framework review

Editor

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Editor

Reps threaten to arrest MTN, Glo, 13 other telcom CEO’s

Editor

DPR threatens clamp down on illegal gas seller in Anambra

Editor

UBA launches new online entertainment platform, ‘RED Radio’

Editor

Dwindling oil price: FG to priortise job creation expenditures in 2020 budget

Editor

FG will ensure social justice for mining host communities – Minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More