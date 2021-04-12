We will resist plots to destabilize South West, says YAF

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum has assured the South West stakeholders that it would resist alleged plots to destabilize the zone

YAF in a statement issued by its coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun said it has uncovered plots by a group cause violence crisis in the South West zone

YAF noted that it has taken a holistic appraisal of all the recent happenings in the country and the South-West in particular, adding that the spate of violence, which eventually resulted from all the tension deliberately raised by mischief makers were uncalled for and unnecessary. Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State and Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State are still fresh in our minds!

“We want to warn again that the recent violence arising from the activities of these self-styled Yoruba freedom fighters, especially the rash of threats to some other Nigerians residing in Yorubaland by certain individuals, was just the onset of the large scale and widespread violence already scheduled by those planning the eventual disintegration and dismemberment of the Nigerian nation, with the South-West as their launch pad. For them, that was just the beginning! May God frustrate all their evil plans for the South-West, Yorubaland and Nigeria at large. Amen!

“We are aware that those behind the recent violence in different parts of the South-West have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters. They are only merely covering up their agenda with the cloak of fighting for Yoruba freedom and self-determination.

“Intelligence reports at our disposal have indicated that the masterminds of this violence are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for Nigeria.

“YAF want to challenge the security agencies to unmask both the local and foreign sponsors of these agents of violence in our midst and punish them accordingly.

“On our own part as YAF members, we want to once again warn sternly that we won’t allow any group or individuals to turn the South-West into a theatre of war. Any Yoruba who has collected money from both local and foreign forces to destabilise the South-West should retrace their steps to avoid the doom awaiting them. Those self-styled Yoruba freedom fighters creating tension by engaging in ethnic profiling and evil propaganda against Nigerians of other ethnic stock living in the South-West should desist.

“We are already aware of their sinister plans and we have already communicated same to the relevant security agencies for appropriate action in order to save Yoruba land from unnecessary and avoidable violence and chaos.” YAF stated.