26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia ALGON Members Pass Confidence Vote On Ibe…

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

2023: APC now its biggest opposition, says Lukman,…

Why we approved narrow gauge for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri…

Kano Govt. Alleges Kwankwaso Left N50 Billion Liability…

Reps, COAS in faceoff over arms deal

Makinde floors Fayose as Arapaja emerges PDP South-West…

NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater…

Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

Ramadan begins today – Sultan

News

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

By Chesa Chesa


President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business mogul, Aliko Dangote, on adding a year to his age, describing him as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior” who continues to show consistent faith and belief in Nigeria.


In a statement commemorating the birthday of Africa’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, President Buhari said on Saturday that the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.


He also commended the President of Dangote group of companies for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.


President Buhari added that these exemplary efforts would go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.


He wished Dangote many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

Editor

Ipetu-Ijesha residents commend NAF free medical outreach, cancer screening

Editor

NASC appoints Akubueze Clerk House of Reps, confirms Ono as CNA

Editor

NYDP Approach INEC Over Party’s Registration, In Preparation For 2023

Editor

NEPZA’s new MD assumes office, tasks staff on productivity

Editor

How alleged POS fraudster was nabbed in Uyo, by EFCC witness

Editor

Gov. Lalong vows to sign death warrant for anyone convicted of kidnapping

Editor

Emir of Borgu condole with Buhari on demise of Kyari

Editor

Igbo group condemns everyday killings in Southern Kaduna

Editor

Dilapidated Hostels: UNN alumni can be of help, says Prof. Omeje

Editor

Collaboration between government security agencies, private ones will reduce crime drastically- Tarmac CEO

Editor

*Insecurity: How opposition recruited John Campbell, CFR to run subversive agenda against Nigeria – SHAC*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More