Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

By Chesa Chesa



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business mogul, Aliko Dangote, on adding a year to his age, describing him as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior” who continues to show consistent faith and belief in Nigeria.



In a statement commemorating the birthday of Africa’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, President Buhari said on Saturday that the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.



He also commended the President of Dangote group of companies for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.



President Buhari added that these exemplary efforts would go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.



He wished Dangote many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.