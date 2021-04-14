27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

UNDP GEF SGP has supported over 170 community…

FG reiterates readiness to sustain collaboration on environmental…

Osinbajo launches 5m solar power connections project in…

Senate suspends plenary to mourn departed Rep members

FCTA reintroduces ‘park and pay’ scheme

Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader…

Group tasks religious leaders on teachings that promote…

Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

FG disseminates operational plan for maternal, new-born, nutrition,…

PHOTO NEWS

World

CGTN welcomes Ofcom’s recognition of its right to broadcast in UK

CGTN welcomes Ofcom’s recognition of its right to broadcast in UK. /CFP

China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Saturday welcomed the acknowledgement of the British media regulator that CGTN’s right to broadcast in Europe falls under French jurisdiction, which paves the way for its return to broadcasting in the UK after being taken off the air there two months ago.

The Office of Communications (Ofcom) of the United Kingdom on Friday said that it recognized that CGTN’s operations in Europe are in French jurisdiction, according to the Financial Times, which under the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, to which the UK is a signatory, allows it to resume airing programs in the country.

CGTN said on Saturday it is in contact with its broadcast licensee to verify the relevant information.

“We applaud and welcome the UK regulatory authorities’ return to objectivity and impartiality,” said CGTN via a spokesperson.

“As a professional international media organization, CGTN reports the world in an objective, fair and balanced manner and promote exchanges among people of all countries and regions. CGTN always respects and abides by the laws and regulations of the countries and regions where we operate,” added the spokesperson. 

On February 4, 2021, Ofcom pulled CGTN off British airwaves after 18 years of services in the country, following an investigation into the broadcasting license of the outlet. CGTN has maintained that it “complies with the laws and regulations of every country” and expressed disappointment in the ruling that was “based on the so-called political nature of CGTN and related Chinese media organizations.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

U.S. sanction game reveals its addiction to supremacy

Editor

Traditional Chinese medicine gains wider acceptance overseas in fighting COVID-19

Editor

US seeks selfish gains as China goes all out to curtail coronavirus spread

Editor

Intelligent weather forecast helps prevent, alleviate natural disasters

Editor

Information technology gives a leg up to China’s spring farming

Editor

Rural China sees increasingly expanding coverage of delivery services

Editor

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Editor

Shenzhen maintains ceaseless efforts in reform, opening-up after 40 years

Editor

China-ASEAN relationship exemplary effort in building community with shared future for mankind

Editor

China won’t slacken efforts on ecological, environmental protection

Editor

Republican renomination of Trump to be held in private

Editor

The lawsuit against the NRA is just a tool for party conflict

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More