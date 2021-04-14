Day Kano Citizens’ Forum, Ganduje Honoured AIG Habu A. Sani

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

On April 10, 2021, the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Kano state, who is now an Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Intelligence at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, Alhaji Habu A. Sani, was hosted by Kano state government and the Kano Citizens’ Forum. The police Chief savoured a hilarious send forth celebration in appreciation of his dedication to duty, while holding the baton as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the most populous state in the country.

The venue of the event, Africa House, Government House, Kano, witnessed a gathering of the high and mighty in Kano who took turns to pour enconiums on AIG Habu A. Sani, who used both community policing and other crime-busting strategies to keep Kano safe within over one year of his stewardship as the Commissioner of Police in the state.

his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended Kano Citizens’ Forum for honouring the hardwork and diligence exhibited by AIG Habu as Kano Commissioner of Police. He said, “he (Habu) is honoured not by the Government, but the good people of Kano State.” He further stated that AIG Habu A. Sani did not beg to be honoured, but, with considering his contributions to keeping peace and order in the state, he deserved to be honored.

Ganduje, noted that the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, remained well concerned about the security of the nation, “and by Allah’s grace, security challenges will soon be thing of the past. Kano State Government has been up and doing in ensuring safety of the good people of the state. The secret to the peace being enjoyed in the state is prayer, and I urge everyone to continue praying for sustenance of peace in the state. I’m happy that, those that succeeded them are doing very well.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Kano Citizens’ Forum, Alhaji Ahmad Sufi, stated that, “honour is given to whom honour is due. AIG Habu A. Sani, psc, needs no much introduction as he is popularly called Kalamu-Waheed by the good people of Kano State. During his stay as Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Community Policing was in the fore front in all aspects of policing the state.

“He successfully launched the Operation Puff Adder (Kan Kace Kwabo), and a lot of successes were recorded which led to the peace enjoyed in the state. All this is possible with the spearheading of security architecture of the State by his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, DR Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR (Kadimul-Islam) as the Chief Security Officer of the State.”

The AUTHORITY reports that AIG Habu was honoured alongside three other security chiefs who were recently transferred out of Kano. Speaking on behalf of those honoured, AIG Habu A. Sani, thanked Almighty God for giving him the opportunity to serve in Kano state and other places in Nigeria.

He maintained that the successes recorded in Kano state were as a result of the support given by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. According to him, “the security agencies in Kano state work as one, due to sustained synergy,” adding that, “prayer is the key to peace enjoyed in the State. Wherever we go, we will never forget this gesture by Kano State Government and the good people of Kano State.

During the occasion, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, on behalf of officers and men of Kano state Police Command, presented gifts to AIG Habu A. Sani, for a job well done in securing Kano State.

AIG Habu A. Sani’s composure and mastery of crime-fighting tactics cum strategy speak volume of the secret behind his success story in Kano and all the places he has worked as a police officer.

Habu was born into the family of Alhaji Ahmadu Sani of KARHI Royal House, Hakimin Gidan Bango Gundumar Dinbiso, Wurno LGA of Sokoto State on 7th April, 1964. After the mandatory primary and secondary school education from 1971 to 1982, he attended the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto where he obtained his B.sc (Education) in Geography from 1985-1990. Did his one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at GSSS, Ganye, Adamawa State (formerly Gongola) 1990/91.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and did his training at Police Academy Annex Kaduna from 18th May, 1992 since then, he occupied various positions and posts in the Nigeria Police Force both within and outside Nigeria. His various postings took him to serve as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Officer In-charge of Intelligence Bureau in various states of the Federation which includes: Jigawa, Kebbi Cross-river and Niger States as well as Ports Authority Police Command Officer In-Charge ZIB Zone 6 Calabar and Facilitator/Course Officer at the Police Intelligence School, Enugu.

He served in United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) as training coordinator in Bentiu Team Site, South Sudan, 2006-2007.

As an Assistant Commissioner of Police, he was posted to Niger state Command as ACP Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID). Later transferred to Force Headquarters Abuja, got promoted and headed the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) as Deputy Commissioner of Police In-charge of the Unit ie (TIU)

In acknowledging his hardwork and successes recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality across the Country, he was posted to head IGP- Monitoring Unit at Force Headquarters Abuja and promoted the Rank of Commissioner of Police. The office is directly responsible for supervision and coordination of sensitive Intelligence and special tactical operational outfits as well as referred investigations of the Nigeria Police Force through the ISP’s office. Some supervised and coordinated outfits include, the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Analytical Tracking and Interception Centre (ATIC), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Terrorism Investigation Bureau (TIB) among other duties and responsibilities.

Prior to his posting to Bauchi Command, he was the Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) FHQ Abuja and at the same time deputy coordinator of the intelligence arm of Operation Puff Adder that was recently launched by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM,mni, to checkmate crimes across the country.

He attended many courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside Nigeria, some of which includes but not limited to the following: Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU) at Police Staff College, Jos; Intermediate Command Course at Police Staff College, Jos; Advance Criminal Intelligence Analyst Course at Nigerian Army Intelligence School Tego Lagos; Advance Intelligence Processing Course; Technical Intelligence Management Methodology Course;ITF, Management Workshop; False Document and Border Police Technique course in Cesena Italy.

He also attended the following courses at United Nations Institute for Training and Research programme of Correspondence Instruction (USA): Global Terrorism; International Humanitarian Law and Law of Armed Conflict; Mines Action, Humanitarian Impact, technical Aspect and global initiative; Peacekeeping and International Conflict Resolution; The Conduct of Humanitarian Relief Operations: Principles of Intervention and Management and 11 other courses under same institute.

He is a member of professional bodies such as: Fellow of Institute of Cooperate Administration (FCAI).

AIG Habu Sani is a recipient of many certificates of commendations and awards, both within and outside the country due to his hard work and selfless service such as: United Nations Peace Keeping Service Medal (UNMIS) Sudan; United Nations Commissioner of Police’s commendation for training the local police in Bentiu South Sudan; AIG’s Letter of commendation for dedication to duty tenacity of purpose, timely and graphic intelligence report; AIG’s letter of commendable service to the Nigeria Police; Best DPO of the year award in Jigawa State 2001.

A seasoned Police Chief, AIG Habu A. Sani has successfully supervised and coordinated Tactical and Intelligence Response Team Operations which led to the arrest of high profile criminals and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition at different locations and at various times in the country.