Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader dumps party

Hon Danladi Jatau



From Beauty John, Lafia



The Minority leader and member representing Kokona West constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Danladi Jatau has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.



His defection was contained in a letter of intent to join APC in his ward, Bassa Electoral ward, Kokona Local Government Area of the State.



” I wish to formally notify you of my intention to join All Progressive Congress ( APC) from today, Tuesday, April 13th, 2021.



” While counting on your support to enjoy the previliges of the party, I promised to be loyal and will do my best for the success of the party please, ” he said.



The minority leader, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security has assured of his commitment to mobilise people to ensure the succeess of APC at all levels.