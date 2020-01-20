IMO: PDP commences protest

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday commenced the grand finale of their protest at the nations capital Abuja, triggered by what they described as miscarriage of justice from the Supremes Court declaration for Imo state.

The protest which commenced around 9.45am took off from PDP Legacy House, Auja to the supreme Court.

Part of the protest were National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Deputy National Chairman North and all the members of the National Working Committee of the party.

The carnival like protest was led by the party’s National Youth Leader, USK Ude-Okoye.

The protesters were all dressed in black and carrying placards with various inscriptions like: Supreme Court, This is miscarriage of Justice, APC Olee, CJN Must Go etc while most protesters were PDP flag.