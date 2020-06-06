28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC EVC

No one is able to reverse the trend…

Electronic inspection system put into operation on Great…

China to build strong disease prevention, control system

SW China’s Chengdu boosts consumption, employment with flexible…

Nigeria, India intensify bilateral defence co-operation

Carrie Lam exclusive: Central govt to help HKSAR…

A step faster: itel mobile launches itel P36,…

Reps SDG committee denies alledged 33 billion inclusion…

Covid-19: Oganiru Umuada Anambra State Lagos Branch distributes…

Science & Tech

A step faster: itel mobile launches itel P36, P36 PRO in first virtual product launch

itel Mobile, Africa’s leading consumer-centric smartphone brand, has introduced cutting edge additions to its flagship power series, itel P36 and P36 Pro LTE at her first ever virtual product launch in Lagos.

The P36 series consolidates the smartphone for everyone brand’s investments in mobile communication offerings that are budget-friendly, durable, and reliable. The series advances the legacy of long-lasting battery performance with a 72-hour battery life and internet connectivity upgrades.

Prior to the unveiling, itel Mobile narrated a compelling growth story. Through detailed understanding of the consumer, the brand has satisfied mobile communication needs and earned significant recognition over the years. In 2019, the International Data Corporation (IDC) ranked itel Mobile as one of the top 4 smartphone players in the Middle East and Africa. It is also the global no. 1 feature phone player according to another 2019 report from the IDC.

First of Its Kind

Sustaining a well-established culture of providing innovative mobile communications offerings to everyone, the itel P36 Pro LTE is fitted with 4G LTE, the first of its kind on the series. It’s a premium offering that delivers superfast internet connection without buffers. It’s 8 times faster than the itel P33 Plus launched last year. This amazing speed ensures fast uploads, downloads, and smooth play of HD videos.

The introduction of the itel P36 series aligns with the expansion drive of the brand, from mobile products to consumer electronics. There is itel TV comprising S and A series, and itel smartphone accessories – power banks, smart fitness bands, and Bluetooth earphones which have been introduced to provide more budget-friendly options in these categories.

With the recent signing on of Afro-pop star, Olamide Adedeji as brand ambassador in Nigeria, itel Mobile initiates a mutual partnership for improved engagements with consumers. Both brands share similar values – they serve the mass markets. itel Mobile is a leader in the smartphone mass market in Nigeria offering reliable and affordable smartphones for everyone, while Olamide makes popular music for the streets, rolling out frequent hits they can relate with.

The Superfast Advantage

Enabled by a 5000mAh battery, the series comes with a 5V, 2A, 10W fast charge feature. This means 10 minutes charging gives the user 1 hour for phone calls. To get the series to full charge, it takes just 3 hours and 25 minutes- two times up from the 7 hours, 50 minutes obtainable on the regular 5000mAh battery. And the battery can last 72 hours.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Local content: NCDMB trains 1,000 secondary school teachers

Editor

LG: How AI, smart tech can make work from home efficient

Editor

OrderPaper to host panel on extractive transparency at Social Media Week Lagos

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More