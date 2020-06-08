Nnewi people in US send home palliatives

ISAAC OJO writes that the palace of the paramount traditional ruler of Nnewi, Anambra state, Igwe Dr K.O.N Orizu 111, bubbled last weekend as palliatives sent by Nnewi people in United States of America (USA) was distributed to the four quarters of the industrial town.

In his opening remarks, the former chairman of Nzuko Ora Nnewi Board of Trustees, Pharmacist Ruben Okongwu said the palliatives comprising rice, beans, noodles and cash were sent by NUSA members to cushion the negative effect COVID-19 is having on their people.

Pharmacist Okongwu said the palliatives would be given to the President General of the four quarters of Nnewi for eventual distribution to the targeted less privileged persons.

Ugochukwu Uzodike, a co-coordinator of the exercise said that Nnewi people in USA actually sent home four million Naira which he said was used to buy the palliatives materials.

He reassured that the committee which was put in place to oversee the distribution has worked tirelessly to ensure hitch free exercise.

In his own comment, the PG of Nnewichi, Nnewi, Mr CY Okolo thanked NUSA for remembering home at a time when many families are facing hardship induced by COVID-19.

CY Okolo who described the gesture as a welcomed development and reassured that the four PGs of the four quarters of Nnewi are honourable men would ensure that the kind gesture of NUSA gets to the needy in their communities.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North local government area, Rt Hon Chukwudi Orizu described the gesture of NUSA as a big demonstration of think home philosophy.

He noted that Nnewi people have demonstrated that they are really their brothers’ keepers by giving out palliatives to the less privileged who are facing untold hardship due to restrictions that comes with COVID-19.

Rt Hon Orizu urged all other affluent individuals in the industrial town to borrow a leaf from NUSA who despite being far away still remember their people at home.

The paramount traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Dr KON Orizu (111) thanked Nnewi people in USA for their intervention even as the living sage prayed that the good Lord will continue to bless and protect all members of NUSA.

The occasion was witnessed by Dr Okey Chidolue, the founding President of NUSA, Sir Ugochukwu Udemezue, PG Nnewi, Chief Ugochukwu Ofomata and other well-meaning individuals who all paid glowing tributes to the NUSA gesture