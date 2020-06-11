26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

World

US admits relations with China are at ‘critical juncture’ as it reopens Wuhan consulate after coronavirus closure

The US consulate in Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, is set to reopen after the situation in the city improved.

“Ambassador [Terry] Branstad intends to resume operations in Wuhan in the near future,” Frank Whitaker, minister counsellor for public affairs at the US embassy in Beijing, said in an emailed reply to the Media .

The consulate in the central Chinese city closed in late January when China imposed a strict lockdown there as the virus spread. The US state department evacuated its diplomatic staff and US citizens on chartered flights.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Trump vows to have a vaccine by the end of the year, mobilizing the military

Editor

China’s top court vows to defend the country’s interests in response to overseas lawsuits over COVID-19

Editor

It remains urgent to eliminate racism amid COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

Shanghai to launch night festival to boost night economy

Editor

Xi Jinping joins deliberation with NPC deputies from Hubei province

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More