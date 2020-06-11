US admits relations with China are at ‘critical juncture’ as it reopens Wuhan consulate after coronavirus closure

The US consulate in Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, is set to reopen after the situation in the city improved.

“Ambassador [Terry] Branstad intends to resume operations in Wuhan in the near future,” Frank Whitaker, minister counsellor for public affairs at the US embassy in Beijing, said in an emailed reply to the Media .

The consulate in the central Chinese city closed in late January when China imposed a strict lockdown there as the virus spread. The US state department evacuated its diplomatic staff and US citizens on chartered flights.