Democracy Day: Tor Tiv lauds Nigerians on patience, sacrifice

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The Tor Tiv His Royal Majesty Professor James Iorzua Ayatse, has appreciated Nigerians for their patience, sacrifices and contributions in nursing the nascent democrat to grow.

He noted that the country has done well in the 21 years saying from the context of the country’s natural and human resource base with the knowledge and technology available to Nigeria, there was still room for improvement.

The Tiv Paramount who stated this in a goodwill message to President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly and that of the Judiciary said though the nation has had its fair share of daunting challenges, the Tor Tiv said it was good to note that such challenges were steadily being addressed.

He equally noted with joy that the traditional rulers who are custodians of the culture and traditions of the people and royal fathers have continued to play their roles of advising the political leadership and stabilising the polity as well as the nascent democracy.

Moving forward with a view to further deepening the democratic process, the Tor Tiv urged the President to continue with the commendable and laudable policies of diversifying the economy, strengthening agriculture, creating more jobs, tackling head-on the security challenges of terrorism, banditry and criminality.

Equally of concern, the Tor Tiv said, was the strengthening of the educational and health sectors as well as the provision of a conducive environment for the private sector to strive.

He commended President Buhari over the spectacular manner in which he has handled the Coronavirus pandemic that has terribly affected the entire world and urged Nigerians in all works of life to continue to keep to safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.

