We’ll tackle challenges confronting pharmacy training, practice in Nigeria – Prof Mora

By Hassan Zaggi

The Chairman, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, has vowed to tackle the myriad of challenges bedeviling pharmacy education, training and general practice in the country.

He also said that his administration will reposition the Council so that it will deliver on its mandate.

Prof Mora stated this while responding to questions from journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, the Governing Council would address challenges associated with internship placement of young pharmacists, foreign graduate orientation programme, functions of the Governing Council itself , examination of pharmacists after internship and also tackle what he described as the chaotic drug distribution chain in the country.

He regretted the situation whereby many young pharmacists find it difficult to get a place for internship after induction and administration of oath of pharmacy.

Prof Mora, therefore, revealed that he has set up committees to look into the challenges, stressing: “We will address the problems so that by the time students are administered the oath, they already know where they will be doing their internship.”

The chairman of the PCN Governing Council therefore, called on all pharmacists in the country to join hands with the Council so as to move the profession forward.

He enjoined dissenting voices to sheath their swords and embrace his inauguration as the will of God and the right choice by the government.

It would be recalled that during the inauguration of the Council few days ago, in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that the Governing Council of PCN was to provide guidance and direction for the efficient discharge of the functions of the council as stipulated in its enabling Act.

According to Ehanire, the PCN was vital to the health care system as reflected in its function in the regulation of the training of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and the practice of the pharmacy profession.

He charged the Governing Council to focus on improving the standard of training, code and ethics of practice, address proliferation of illegal premises, unsatisfactory distribution of medicines and drug abuse.

