23.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Beijing further tightens epidemic prevention, control measures

Xibe ethnic culture well preserved in NE China

Why is China good at doing mega projects?

Why is the Belt and Road Initiative able…

China successfully sends final satellite of BeiDou system…

National security law preserves HK judiciary

Ghana President calls President Buhari to apologize over…

Attempts By Armed Intruders To Invade Osun Foiled

NDPHC decries non payment of N190bn electricity generation…

Airports Concession: Minister receives certificates of compliance

Cover Politics

APC NEC holds Thursday

Determined to put an end the lingering crisis that has polarized leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and alienated teeming members across country, the leadership of the ruling party, under Chief Victor Giadom has called an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for tomorrow, Thursday.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the Presidency Governors of the All progressives Congress are consulting with Giadom towards quick resolution of the problems bedevilling the party.

The meeting it was gathered may be virtual, and anchored from the presidential Villa.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police arrest one, declare 5 wanted in fresh Aguleri-Umuleri crisis

Editor

NCAA issues new post Covid-19 protocols for int’l flights

Editor

COVID-19: NASS Wants FG to be fair in distribution of N500bn to Nigerians

Editor

25 passengers on flight from Kano to Beirut test positive for COVID-19

Editor

APC crisis: Giadom was only granted waiver to contest election in Rivers state – N/E vice chair

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More