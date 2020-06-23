APC NEC holds Thursday

Determined to put an end the lingering crisis that has polarized leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and alienated teeming members across country, the leadership of the ruling party, under Chief Victor Giadom has called an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for tomorrow, Thursday.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the Presidency Governors of the All progressives Congress are consulting with Giadom towards quick resolution of the problems bedevilling the party.

The meeting it was gathered may be virtual, and anchored from the presidential Villa.