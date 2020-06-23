25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating…

Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market…

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over…

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36…

Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from…

EU , UN hand over urgently needed essential…

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission…

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

World

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

By John Okeke

On 17th June 2020, 90 Pakistanis stranded in Federal Republic of Nigeria were flown from Abuja and Lagos for Islamabad by a special chartered flight, a statement by the Pakistani High Commission in Abuja has said.

According to the statement, in addition, 9 members of Nigerian Armed Forces and two family members also boarded this flight.

​​It noted that the High Commissioner of Pakistan High Commission to Federal Republic of Nigeria, the High Commission Officials, as well as senior officials of Nigerian Foreign Ministry were present at the airport to bid farewell to the Pakistani nationals.

The Pakistanis commended the efforts of the Government of Pakistan, its Foreign Ministry and its High Commission, for facilitating as well as arranging the special chartered flight on self-finance basis to enable them meet their families after enduring nearly three months of hardship in lockdown conditions and spending Eid-ul-Fitr away from home.

​​”On its return trip, the flight will bring back 50 Nigerians and one Pakistani who were stranded in Pakistan. This includes Nigerian Military officers who have completed their training in various Defence Training Institutions in Pakistan, in accordance with bilateral defence cooperation between both brotherly countries,” it said.

​​”This flight was arranged after concerted efforts by the High Commission of Pakistan in Abuja, High Commission of Nigeria in Islamabad and with the assistance of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both countries. Nationals of both countries highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistani and Nigerian Governments to arrange this special flight,” the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Plain citizens leave touching stories of fighting epidemic

Editor

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead of key UN vote

Editor

“I feel proud to stick to my job on the railway artery”

Editor

Solidarity essential in pandemic fight: China

Editor

Nigeria’s evacuees from Thailand to pay over N297,000 for quarantine, isolation , others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More