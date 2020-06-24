23.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Nigerian Airforce deploys assets to back Operation WUTAN…

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

There is urgent need for South East security…

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as…

Edo PDP crisis: Parties resolve, withdraw matter from…

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu has lost power to PDP…

More confusion in APC as INEC rejects party’s…

China completes global deployment of BeiDou Navigation Satellite…

Charity fundraising program infuses impetus to international anti-epidemic…

Cover News

Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana – Presidency

By Chesa Chesa

Nigeria has taken a position not to engage in a street fight with Ghana over the demolition of some parts of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made this position known to journalists on Wednesday.

There had been calls by some Nigerians for stringent retaliatory measures against Ghana for the diplomatic indecency.

This is even as the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana called Buhari on phone to apologise for demolition of the buildings being constructed to house the High Commission staff.

Akufo-Addo had also promised Buhari that full investigation into the incident had started.

Shehu has therefore told the media that: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), is bound to show restraint.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better that they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Lyon’s Victory, Dismisses Appeal By Senator Lokpobiri

Editor

*Ndume: Why Buhari Can’t Appoint New Service Chiefs*

Editor

Police, Melaye feud over guns for criminals

Editor

COVID-19: APC Presidential Aspirant Laud Buhari

Editor

Senate confirms NASC, NCC nominees

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More