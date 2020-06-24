Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana – Presidency

By Chesa Chesa

Nigeria has taken a position not to engage in a street fight with Ghana over the demolition of some parts of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made this position known to journalists on Wednesday.

There had been calls by some Nigerians for stringent retaliatory measures against Ghana for the diplomatic indecency.

This is even as the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana called Buhari on phone to apologise for demolition of the buildings being constructed to house the High Commission staff.

Akufo-Addo had also promised Buhari that full investigation into the incident had started.

Shehu has therefore told the media that: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), is bound to show restraint.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better that they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”