Gov. Bello: Exit of 10 PDP governors to APC unfounded statement- PDP Governors Forum

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

State Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) extraction have dismissed as “unfounded and baseless claims”, statements by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, that 10 of the PDP governors are already concluding plans to defect to the embattled All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the PDP governors, Yahaya’s statements are not only unfounded, but out rightly fake and exists only in the mind of the Kogi governor.

Governor Bello had on Friday on Channels Television claimed that 10 governors of the PDP extraction were at the verge of joining the APC.

But reacting, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said the claims were “mere wishful thinking”.

He said that “such fake information was only to build the confidence level of APC members and give them the false hope that there is a future in the APC that has been bedeviled with crises to the extent that it has no legally constituted leadership”.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum on Saturday, Tambuwal said that even APC members have lost confidence in the party, adding that there in nothing that will attract any PDP governor or member to the APC.

He said, “The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, hereby debunks as unfounded, the allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 governors under the PDP are set to join the APC.

“This statement does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts.

“It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state Govovernor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP Governors are focused on delivering good governance and the

benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP

Governor to join the APC, a party bedevilled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

“We advise His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State”.