COVID-19: China Chamber Of Commerce In Nigeria Donates PPEs To Ministry Of Health

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enhanire and Honourable Minister of State for Health Dr. Adeleke Mamora received Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and Huawei Technologies in partnership with Hubei Zall Foundation of China, yesterday, 26th June, 2020 at Ministry of Health, Abuja.

The donation of the PPEs is in recognition of the critical roles of the Ministry of Health in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minster of Health, Dr Osagie Enhanire express his gratitude toward China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and others for their generous support in fighting COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The minister said when he met with the Deputy Managing Director Kelvin Yang, “We have been hit by COVID-19 infection which is crippling the health system of many countries, here in our country we are very worried about the effect of COVID-19, and we here in ministry of health are the ones who are responsible corresponding to this COVID-19 threats and we are very grateful for this donation because we have received many gift from China; from the government, Jack Ma Foundation, CCECC and other organizations from China”.

The PPEs which include 40,000 Disposable Surgical Masks, 1500 Disposable Medical Protective Suite and 1 carton of Infra-red Thermal Imaging Thermometer was donated to the ministry.

In his remarks during the presentation, on behalf of China Chamber of Commerce ,Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Kelvin Yang stated that “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success, It’s therefore a privilege to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria houses all major Chinese enterprises in Nigeria and ensures the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China is strengthened and promoted”, Yang said.