23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

Business

Gagarawa Substation ready for commissioning in 2 weeks – Power Minister

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has assured electricity consumers in Jigawa State that the newly constructed 2x60MVA, 132/33kv substation would be commissioned in two weeks time to boost power supply to the state.

Mamman who stated this when he inspected the project been constructed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done on the project, thus far.

A statement by the Ministry in Abuja quoted that Minister as saying that “We are here to inspect the level of the work on the project and I can tell you I am very sure the people of Jigawa would begin to enjoy not only stable but quality power supply when this project is fully commissioned and put to use”.

He noted that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the commissioning of the project in the next two weeks and this project would boost power supply in over six local government areas in the state which are Gagaraw, Ringim, Gumel, Taura and Mira, including industrial areas, after completion.

The Minister however, decried that power sector was among the worst affected by COVID-19 pandemic with entire value chain directly and indirectly counting losses, and directed contractors handling power projects across the country to return to site as the Federal Government is gradually relaxing the lockdown.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, who joined the Minister on the inspection, commended the Federal Government for initiating the project, noting that when commissioned, it will boost the commercial activities and also create job opportunities for the teaming youth as well as alleviate the suffering of the people in that community.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group drums support for FIRS boss, says Federal Character not breached

Editor

Fuel Subsidy: Reps summon Kachikwu, NNPC, PPPRA

Editor

Shippers’ Council conducts Covid-19 sensitisation for maritime sector

Editor

Stakeholders seek N2.5trn funding for agriculture

Editor

FIRS move to plug PAYE tax leaks in MDAs, others

Editor

Early customers throng Glo’s new outlet in Auchi

Editor

SEC’s Capital Market Institute expands operations

Editor

Product Authentication Mark not yet ready – SON

Editor

DPR seals 46 illegal gas outlets, rejects 20 applications for licenses in Rivers

Editor

Domestic flights to resume 21st June -FG

Editor

DiamondXtra: Access Bank rewards customers in trying times

Editor

COVID-19:​ Access Bank launches AccessMore mobile app for seamless transactions

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More