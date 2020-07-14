Gagarawa Substation ready for commissioning in 2 weeks – Power Minister

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has assured electricity consumers in Jigawa State that the newly constructed 2x60MVA, 132/33kv substation would be commissioned in two weeks time to boost power supply to the state.

Mamman who stated this when he inspected the project been constructed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done on the project, thus far.

A statement by the Ministry in Abuja quoted that Minister as saying that “We are here to inspect the level of the work on the project and I can tell you I am very sure the people of Jigawa would begin to enjoy not only stable but quality power supply when this project is fully commissioned and put to use”.

He noted that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the commissioning of the project in the next two weeks and this project would boost power supply in over six local government areas in the state which are Gagaraw, Ringim, Gumel, Taura and Mira, including industrial areas, after completion.

The Minister however, decried that power sector was among the worst affected by COVID-19 pandemic with entire value chain directly and indirectly counting losses, and directed contractors handling power projects across the country to return to site as the Federal Government is gradually relaxing the lockdown.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, who joined the Minister on the inspection, commended the Federal Government for initiating the project, noting that when commissioned, it will boost the commercial activities and also create job opportunities for the teaming youth as well as alleviate the suffering of the people in that community.