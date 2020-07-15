WTO: APC governors drum support for Okonjo Iweala

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has thrown it’s weight behind Nigeria’s nominee for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) top, job, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

The Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress) APC) in a statement issued Wednesday by their Chairman, and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, called on member countries of WTO to support Nigerian candidate who served as Minister of Finance in the immediate past administration in the country

Bagudu reminded members states that the main objective of establishing the World Trade Organization is to create a trading system that is equitable and with least distortions.

He regretted that till now, the organization was yet to record any improvement on the Agreement on Trade and Tariffs GATT, adding that the WTO is yet to deliver in achieving the objectives.

“Worst still is that it is perceived as impotent. The exit of UK from EU and the brickbat between the US and China is illustrative of the difficulties with bilateral trade agreements talk more of a global one. The failure of the WTO to reach an agreement on agriculture, for example is punitive to all of Africa, he noted

The PGF boss stated that the literal freezing of world trade occasioned by the Coronavirus Pandemic serves as a stark warning that the world needs to have a better trade system.

“Whoever imagined that one country can ‘seize’ medical supplies going to other countries? Fixing the global trading system is one of the most important challenges of our time and doing so shall contribute to global prosperity more than any agreement. In so doing poverty shall be reduced and global prosperity shall be more equitably shared. Reforming the World Trade Organization is at the heart of any of such quest, and thus the choice of the next leader of the Organization matters.

“In nominating our own Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Buhari is not just presenting a Nigerian Candidate but is presenting to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system. An economist, international development expert and a global public servant

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is one candidate that comes with all the experiences and expertise required to reposition the WTO. Both President Buhari and Dr. Okonjo-Iweala deserve commendation for giving the world the opportunity towards correcting the distortions in the world trading system.” he said