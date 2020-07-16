23 C
Nigerian youths have capacity to transform the country, says NYCN President

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The President National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara – Igbe Sukubo, has said that Nigerian youths have the capacity to positively transform the country and called on them to work for the peace and unity of all citizens.

He gave the commitment on Wednesday during the official handing over of the NYCN office at 1st Floor Block B, Federal Secretariat Phase 1, Room 106, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

Amb. Sukubo commended former Presidents of the body for their sacrifices, and promised to use the office for the benefits of Nigeria youths at home and abroad.

He said: “Let me commend all the former NYCN Presidents for all their sacrifice. By God’s grace, all their sacrifice will not be in vain. We shall use this office to work tirelessly for the benefit of Nigeria youths.

“We don’t have another country, Nigeria is our country, our home and our fatherland. Let us all come together and work for the interest of our country. Whether you are from south, north, west or east we are one nation created by God for a purpose”.

According to him, “Comrade Bala Bello Shagari is a good Nigerian that wants peace and unity of this country. I respect him forever. We the youth can change this country for good. So let us come together under the big umbrella of the youth council and work for peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

“I want to thank you and the entire Nigeria youths for the trust they have bestowed on us. We will not let you down and we will not let the entire Nigeria youths down.

Earlier in his remark, immediate-past President, Comrade Bello Bala Shagari, urged youths to support the NYCN leadership.

Comrade Shagari explained that “when I was elected, President of NYCN, this office was handed over to me by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“We have spent about two years here, it has also been recognized as the official office of the Youth Council and from this office, we have had correspondences with the office of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, office of the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and all Security agencies.

“And as a result of the reconciliation we had, with the permission and approval of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport, I hereby handover this office to the NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo,” he said.

The prolonged leadership tussle that rocked NYCN was resolved at its last Management meeting held at Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, where other factional Presidents, Amb. Oladele John Nihi, Comrade Almustapha Asuku and Comrade Bello Bala Shagari unanimously agreed that Amb. Sukubo should lead the council as President.

Those present are former NYCN Presidents, Amb. Murtala Mohammed Garba (Gamji), 2019 African Action Congress (AAC) Rivers State governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara and other NYCN stake holders.

