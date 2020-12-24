23 C
COVID-19: Plateau government bans cultural festivals, closes recreational centres indefinitely

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Plateau State Government on Wednesday said it has intention of imposing a lockdown in response to the second wave of COVID-19, but will ensure strict compliance to all preventive protocols.

The State Government also banned all cultural festivals billed to take place during the Yuletide, and all recreational centres are to be closed until further notice.

This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Simon Lalong to discuss how best to address the situation in line with the advise of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu, who is also the Coordinator of the State Taskforce on COVID-19, said the event was organised to draw the attention of the stakeholders to the urgency of the situation occasioned by the second wave of the pandemic particularly during the yuletide season.

He said the Governor has directed that strong measures must be taken to ensure that people are sensitised to observe all the COVID-19 preventive protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.

The communiqué reads: “All public gatherings including places of worship should cut down attendance to 50 percent of their capacity.

“All cultural festivals are banned, and all recreational centres are to be closed until further notice.

“The use of facemasks should be enforced in all public places while social distancing, hand washing and other protocols are adhered to.

“Covid-19 testing should be enhanced in all Local Government areas while all sample collection Centres be publicised to encourage voluntary testing.

The meeting urged the stakeholders to hold similar sensitization engagements with their members at the grassroots.

It further said that more sensitization should be carried out to avoid stigmatisation of those infected or suspected to have the disease.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting was attended by Local Government Chairmen, traditonal rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and health experts.

