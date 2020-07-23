Court hlts Ebonyi LG poll From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

An Ebonyi State High Court has halted the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, (EBSIEC) from conducting local government election earlier slated for August 25.

Chairman of EBSIEC, Barr. Jossy Eze, add the disclosure in Abakaliki, at a meeting with political parties on Wednesday.

He said that court ordered the electoral umpire to issue a revised timetable that will orivide opportunity to the claimant in that suit or the party to participate in the election and also conduct their party primary.

He announced that the local government election which was earlier scheduled to hold on 15th August, has been shifted to August 29.

“One of the parties has gone to court to ask for a window of opportunity to participate and conduct their own party primaries.

“The commission was served a court order from the state high court restraining the commission in the interim from going on to conduct the local government election without and until the commission has issued a revised timetable that will give another opportunity to the claimant in that suit or the party to partake and the opportunity to have their party primaries conducted.

“As a powerful commission, We took an oath to abide by the law of the land. We have to obey the court order from a competent court.

“We are revising the timetable of the election to hold on a new date. Therefore, by the power conferred on the commission, l announce that the new date for the 2020 LG election, to hold on Saturday 29th August 2020.

“The claimant will on this new date be allowed to conduct their party primaries from today 22nd July to 6th August 2020” he said.

The chairman also announced the lifting of ban on political ccampaigs by the political parties.

“We have fixed a new date for our local government election and other activities.

“It is the position of the commission to carry all political parties along. Today we have deemed it necessary to invite you once more and announce to you certain decisions that have to do with the 2020 local government election in Ebonyi state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state conveyed an emergency SEC meeting following the court order.

Series of arguments were made by members of PDP-SEC, but Gov. David Umahi pleaded with SEC to obey the court order, stating that they are known to be law abiding.

“We cannot disobey federal court not to talk of our own court. I believe strongly that everything works together for good for those that love Jesus, so every disappointment shall be our own stepping stone. I advise that we obey the rule of law and adjust our own timetable to be in conformity with the timetable of the EBSIEC.

“I’m very sure that those that won the party ticket can still repeat the same feat, they should not be afraid.

“I will suggest that the party chairman should give discounts to those who bought forms before, those that still want to participate and that there must be fresh three man delegates”, he stated

Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, expressed disappointment over the development, stating that some PDP members connived with other parties to fight the party

“The party is not happy with what we are seeing, and we believe strongly that some of our party men and women are behind it.

“It is worrisome that after having primaries done, we are asked to redo it.

“How are we going to start after doing our primaries, do we go back to the drawing board?

“We are not happy with the development, but being a law abiding party we have no option than to abide by law”, he noted

Nwebonyi said the party will conduct fresh primaries as ordered by the court.