Title Conferred On Fani-Kayode Irreversible – Shinkafi

As the Chieftaincy title conferred on former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode by the Emir Of Shinkafi Alhaji Muhammad Makwash continues to generate controversy the Shinkafi Emirate Council of Zamfara State has declared it would not withdraw the title as it is irrevocable and irreversible.

Fani-Kayode, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was conferred with the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” by the emirate Council last week a move that was not accepted by some members of the Shinkafi emirate council and politicians.

However, the Wambai Shinkafi, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi who spoke on behalf of the emirate declared that the move could not be reversed as the Emir has the power and the discretion to confer any Chieftaincy title on any person whom he feels is deserving of such a title just as he cautioned that politicians should not bring ethnicity and religion into the matter.

He stated that “Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North, it is worthy of note that several northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okoricha Danjekan Sokoto,Senator Orji Uzo Kalu Wakilin Anka, and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara. Barrister Solomon Dalung Was conferred with Magayakin Bukkuyyum, Sen David Mark was conferred with Jarumin Kauran Namoda , Senator Victor Umeh Jagaban Shinkafi The APC leader, Bola Tinubu has also bagged such title with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.Why is FFK’s title different.

“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or northerners and southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria.

Shinkafi stated that the five titleholders who resigned would soon be replaced even as he alleged that they were all loyalists and relatives of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Incidentally, Fani-Kayode had a few days before receiving the title, lambasted Yari for allegedly flouting the Covid-19 protocols at an airport.

Shinkafi stated that “the traditional title given to Chief Fani-Kayode is irreversible and irrevocable. Our emir is someone who has undiluted integrity. Whatever decision he takes, he stands by it. That is his ideology and principle. That was how he was raised.

“The conferment of titles is the prerogative of the emir. He reserves the right to give titles to anyone whether Christian or Muslim or Igbo, Yoruba or Itsekiri. We know where the heat is coming from. It is coming from the immediate past governor of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari.Those who have resigned their chieftaincy title given to them by emirate are affiliated with the former governor” he declared.

Shinkafi pointed out that he has received several Chieftaincy tilted from the South West and South East which are predominantly Christians adding that “I am not Igbo or Yoruba but have been honored in these areas. My titles includes, Nwanne Di Na Mba 1 of Aguluizigbo, Enyi Ora Of Aguleri, Ugo Mba Of Nawgwu, Ochedo 1 of Umuihi, Ibiye-Uboma, Adimula Of Ijesha Madu Ekiti, Tambarin Mada Of Zamfara, Matawallen Gida Goga, Durungu Badarawa, and Wamban Shinkafi all these are aimed at fostering unity and development” he added.

He stated that he has also being honored with Honorary Doctorate Degree in America and I am not from there, I have been honored in Cotonou and I am not from there among several honors from across the country. Why have all these places not protested these tittles given to me and other northers?

Shinkafi charged the security agencies to invite as they are fanning the ambers or war and discord in Nigeria noting that since the amalgamation of the southern and norther protectorate were merged as one indivisible country and nobody should be allowed to be beating the drums of war.

His words “the Third wife of the immediate past Governor of Zamafara Abdulazeez Yari, Iyan Shinkafi and the other two members of the Zamfara Emirate Council Sarduna Shinkafi, Danmaajen Shinkafi are immediate cousins of Yari’s wife and they are all doing this to please their pay master.

“The so called Chieftaincy title holders who are protesting the conferment Of Femi Fani-Kayode were conferred with the honorary titles by the Emir, they are not King makers and are ignorant of the workings of the traditional institution in Zamfara State, it is the discretionary right of the Emir to decide who to confer an honorary Chieftaincy title on whether an indigene Of the state or an outsider. Rochas Okorocha that was conferred with the title of Dan Jekan Sokoto meaning the grand child of Usman Dan Fodio is neither a Muslim or an indigene Of Sokoto, he is not Fulani, he is an Igbo man and. A Christian so people should not bring in religious and ethnic sentiments into this thing” he stated.

Shinkafi stated that” the former National Chairman Of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Umeh who was given the title of Jagaban Shinkafi is neither a Fulani man Of Muslim, so these people are playing out a script, it has a political undertone we know where the bullet is coming from. Our Emir is 75years old and a man Of unquestionable integrity, a man who stands by his words, he has undiluted integrity so the title given to Fani-Kayode is irrevocably irreversible and there is nothing they can do about it.

On the calls for the Emir to resign Wamban Shinkafi stated that” they don’t have such powers according to the Zamfara State traditional institutions law it is only the Governor His Excellency Dr Bello Muhammed Matawallen Maradun that has the constitutional powers to appoint an emir or distract head and also the power to depose an emir or district head and the Governor has said that he cannot dictate to the emir on who to confer Chieftaincy title on.

“I was conferred with my Chieftaincy title in year 2000 why was I and the other ten District heads not consulted when he was conferred with Sarkin Shaanu Shinkafi? The title given to Fani-Kayode stems from the long relationship between his father Chief Remi Fani-Kayode SAN and Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, they worked in the same law firm and he handed over his son to Shinkafi for mentor ship. Everybody knows what the late Fani-Kayode stood for, he was among those that moved the motion for the independence of this nation, he was a nationalist and deputy Premier of the Western Region so what is wrong in honoring his son” he asked.

Shinkafi charged the security agencies to invite the protesting Chieftaincy title holders for questioning as according to him “they are beating the drums of war and fanning the embers of disunity and religious crisis.