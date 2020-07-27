27 C
Prosecute People Without Face Masks In Markets, Commercial Vehicles, Ganduje Orders Security Agencies

…Distributes Face Masks To The Public

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Sunday ordered security agencies to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols, particularly enforcement of compulsory wearing of face masks in private and commercial vehicles, motor parks, markets, places of worship and other public arena.

Ganduje who gave the directive during the launching of mass distribution of face masks at Government House, Kano, also reiterated government’s decision to cancel tradition processions during the forthcoming Sallah celebrations, but urged Muslim faithful to observe Friday prayers and Eid prayers in the Mosques.

He said government has made adequate arrangments to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols at all places of worship during the Sallah celebrations.

According to him, anybody who fails to wear face masks in public places within Kano risk prosecution as Government has established mobile courts to try and prosecute those failing to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Ganduje who said Kano is winning the war against Corona virus, recording very low positive cases and zero deaths in more than one week, also pledged to continue the fight against the dreaded pandemic with vigour.

He said Corona Virus remains a reality, particularly in densely populated cities like Lagos and Kano states, pointing out that, “in order to fight COVID-19, we introduced preventive, Curative and Palliative measures. With all the measures we adopted, I assure you that we are succeeding in the fight against the pandemic.

“We need the cooperation of all stakeholders in order to fight COVID-19. In doing this, we coordinate very closely with security agencies in order to fight COVID-19.

“We find out that some people are still not comfortable with wearing of the face masks. The is why we are here today to ensure the distribution of face masks.

“Security agencies have met and come out with the best way to enforce the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places across the state.

“We are using the transport unions, market leaders. For the transport unions, all the passengers must wear face masks or the security agencies will stop them from moving from one place to another.

“There is no shortcut about this. We have established mobile courts and anybody that is found wanting will face the wrath of the law.
“In order to ensure that we sustain the efforts, that is why we are preaching the observance of the COVID-19 protocols and wearing of face masks is part of it.

“As we have already told members of the public, we have been informed that there will not be the normal celebrations, but people are free to attend Friday prayers and the Eid prayers, but they are advised to observe the COVID-19 protocols.”

Those in attendance during the mass distribution of hundreds of thousands of face masks include the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Deputy Governor and chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in Kano, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, members of the state Executive Council, security chiefs, market leaders, road transport leaders, among others.

