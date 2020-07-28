26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies…

College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to…

Third CIIE expected to embrace bigger success

NAQS destroys illegally processed donkey skin for export

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Biafra’s recognition by UNPO, evidence of divine intervention,…

Enugu govt proposes N23.1bn cut on 2020 budget

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber…

Business

CISLAC asks NASS to halt approvals for Buhari’s loan requests

By Ignatius Okorocha

Disturbed by Federal Government’s frequent loans requests, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISlAC), has urged the National Assembly to stop further approval of domestic and foreign loan requests by President Muhammadu Buhari given huge finances allegedly squandered by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim stated this on Tuesday while briefing Senate Press Corps in Abuja.

According to him, “The Senate had, on March 5, approved 22.7 billion dollars foreign loan request from the Executive.

“The Upper Legislative Chamber had also approved N850 billion and 5.513 billion dollars borrowing requests from President Muhammadu Buhari in April and June.”

Recall that President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had also disclosed in a speech that the Senate had so far approved 28 billion dollars as loan request for the Executive.

Auwal, speaking further also called on the National Assembly to prevail on the Executive to ensure recovering of misappropriated, and looted funds as indicated in various government reports.

He said the 2018 findings and reports of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) had showed that there were some agencies in the extractive sector that had failed to remit funds due to the Federation Account.

According to him, Office of Auditor-General of the Federation reports had also indicated that 160 agencies had defaulted in the submission of their audited accounts for 2016.

He said 265 agencies had also defaulted in submission of audited accounts for 2017, while 11 agencies had never submitted any financial statements since inception.

He said it was not in the best interest of Nigerians to be appropriating funds to agencies that were yet to account for funds it had received over the years.

Auwal said the civil society organisations and other stakeholders had severally called for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of recovered funds, adding that the story remains same, as recovered loots are re-looted.

He expressed worry that even borrowed funds are alleged to have been diverted into personal pockets.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG receives N1.7bn COVID-19 donations in April, May

Editor

LG Electronics Launches Third Free Wash Centre in Kano

Editor

GenCos to Senate, power sector privatization reversal not solution to challenges

Editor

AFDB, FG to fund agric processing zones with $500m

Editor

Industrial minerals road map will address import dependence, others

Editor

Audits: NEITI to rank covered entities’ compliance level

Editor

COVID-19: KEDCO takes measures to guarrantee staff, customer health

Editor

FG proposes N12.66tr budget for 2021

Editor

Coronavirus: PPPRA assures Nigerians of petrol availability

Editor

NIPC forecasts low Foreign Direct Investment for 2020

Editor

NLC, TUC to fight unfair labour practices against NYCIL workers

Editor

TCN workers alert FG, decry N25m withheld dues at SSAEAC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More