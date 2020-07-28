U.S. politicians surly to gain no public support trying to reverse historical trend Says Analyst Zhong Sheng

In a speech delivered at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on July 23, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo maliciously attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the social system of China, criticized China’s internal and foreign policy for no reason, and once again hyped the political lies about China recently fabricated by some senior U.S. officials.

The ridiculous accusations against China made by Pompeo and other U.S. officials ignored the facts and distorted the truth and are filled with Cold War mentality and ideological bias. In fact, the more they are obsessed with wicked deeds that violate international rules and justice, the clearer the international community is learning about the truth.

Pompeo and some other U.S. politicians claimed that the original intention of the U.S. to develop relations with China was to induce change to China. As they are disappointed that they haven’t achieved the goal, they have no choice but to impose a series of constraints on China.

This is a bald-faced hegemonic mindset, absurd logic coined by some American politicians out of personal political ambitions as well as rude infringement on the basic norms of international relations—something the international society should be highly alert to.

A copy of the Joint Communiqué of the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China issued on February 28, 1972, is now collected at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.

The communiqué specified that “There are essential differences between China and the United States in their social systems and foreign policies. However, the two sides agreed that countries, regardless of their social systems, should conduct their relations on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, non-aggression against other states, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.”

Pompeo deliberately chose to spread a political virus that twists history and instigates confrontation, which was not only a flagrant provocation against China, but a disrespect to many U.S. politicians that have contributed to the normalization of China-U.S. relations, including former U.S. President Richard Nixon.

Chief diplomat of the U.S. as he is, Pompeo seems highly skilled at putting on ugly dramas that help nothing but only damage the international reputation and image of the U.S.

When it comes to social systems, it could never be said enough that China has no intention to change the U.S. and America could never change that about China.

The leadership of the CPC is the greatest advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics in China.

Since the People’s Republic of China was founded 71 years ago, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have embarked on a development path suitable for China’s national conditions and made great achievements that have attracted worldwide attention.

History and facts have fully proved that the development path chosen by China is completely correct and has found favor with and been firmly supported by the Chinese people.

More than 93 percent of Chinese people support and are satisfied with the rule of the government under the leadership of the CPC, reaching an unprecedentedly high, according to a recent report released by the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard Kennedy School.

The Chinese people will continue to unswervingly advance along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics under the strong leadership of the CPC. Any attempt of the U.S. officials to block and undermine the efforts of the CPC to unite and lead the Chinese people to advance is doomed to end in complete despair.

By repeatedly slandering and suppressing China, the U.S. politicians just want to divert attention of the American public, escape the unprecedented political pressure brought by a series of domestic problems and thus maximize their personal gains in the presidential election.

Such a clumsy trick of them is called disturbing mission creep by the international media.

Faced with problems such as inability to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and racial conflicts, the U.S. now hopes to shift the contradiction abroad, said Mexican expert Raquel León de la Rosa, adding that U.S. diplomacy has become a tool of domestic elections.

The U.S. has become an extreme example of “hegemonic panic”, as British scholar Martin Jacques bluntly put it.

Those who lie and slander others will only label themselves as being untrustworthy and unashamed. It is really disgusting and contemptible that these U.S. politicians have deliberately incited ideological opposition, openly intimidated other countries to choose sides, and made an enemy of China to satisfy their own interests.

Every State has an inalienable right to choose its political, economic, social and cultural systems without interference in any form by another State, according to the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Such a principle is universally recognized and adopted by members of the international community and any country with a conscience and independent spirit will not choose to side with the U.S. that seeks an exception.

A just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little. History will make it perfectly clear eventually that all attempts that go against the desire of the Chinese and American people to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and insist on reversing the trend of history will never succeed.

The U.S. politicians should abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, take a correct view of China and China-U.S. relations, stop harmful remarks and deeds, and create conditions for bilateral relations to return to normal.