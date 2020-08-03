21.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police man, soldiers among robbers of Ebonyi Bullion…

APC to PDP: Account for failed $460m Abuja…

CDC director: U.S. slow in recognizing coronavirus threat…

Anniversary 93: Taking the measure of the PLA

APC celebrates DSP Ovie Omo-Agege @57

Nigeria do not fit in our revalued model…

AAC Says INEC Didn’t Replace Name Of Its…

Republican renomination of Trump to be held in…

“Why Nigeria will not cede its sovereignty to…

CSOs accuse Global Fund for melding in grant…

World

CDC director: U.S. slow in recognizing coronavirus threat from Europe

The U.S. was slow in recognizing coronavirus threats from Europe, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted for the first time in an interview with ABC News Tuesday.

“The introduction from Europe happened before we realized what was happening,” Redfield said, adding that there was probably already two or three weeks of 60,000 people coming back every day from Europe by the time the U.S. realized the Europe threat and shut down travel to the continent.

A report of CDC released last month also showed that sequences of most early coronavirus-positive specimens in New York City (NYC) resembled those circulating in Europe, suggesting probable introductions of the virus from Europe, other U.S. locations, and local introductions from within New York.

The CDC director called on people to take protection measures.

“We have the most powerful weapon in our hands right now… It’s just a simple, flimsy mask,” he said. “This virus can be defeated if people just wear a mask.”

(Cover image: Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. /CFP)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Beijing model may help Urumqi curb outbreak in 6 weeks: experts

Editor

Foreign Volunteers join China’s battle against NCP

Editor

Digitalization makes manufacturing smarter

Editor

Beijing injects new vitality into its Central Axis

Editor

CPC always puts people above everything else

Editor

Chinese products forward global efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

WHO team to China to consult with Chinese side on virus trace work: epidemiologist

Editor

Chinese college students move graduation photography online to mark special graduation season amid COVID-19

Editor

U.S. politicians surly to gain no public support trying to reverse historical trend Says Analyst Zhong Sheng

Editor

Human rights decided by skin color in United States

Editor

Shache county in Xinjiang implements targeted poverty alleviation measures

Editor

Hundreds of millions of students attend online classes in China

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More