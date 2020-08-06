Australian PM says no evidence to suggest TikTok should be banned

Australia has found no evidence showing it should restrict the popular short-video app TikTok, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned app.

“We’ll obviously keep watching them, but there’s no evidence to suggest to us today that that is a step that is necessary,” Morrison told the Aspen Security Forum, which was held virtually via Zoom, on Tuesday.

Morrison said last month that his government was looking at TikTok, which has also fallen under U.S. scrutiny. U.S. officials have said TikTok poses a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

China has firmly opposed U.S. threats against relevant Chinese tech companies, urging the U.S. side to stop politicizing economic issues and abusing the concept of national security.

(With input from Reuters)