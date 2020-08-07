PDP condemns police takeover of Edo Assembly

*Asks Pres. Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order.

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly complex, describing it as illegal and a recipe for anarchy.

The party further charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to stop attempt by security agencies to forceful takeover the Edo state House of Assembly with security operatives illegally, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of influencing the hatchet job through security agencies.

The party in a Press Conference on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan at the party’s National Headquarters, Abuja said that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo state and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may results in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover.

“The Police hierarchy is urged to note that this provocative and lawless act by the APC is part of its plans to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people, derail the democratic order in the state and blame it on security agencies.

“Our party has been informed that the plot is to use the illegal security operation to seize the processes of the House of Assembly and illegally inaugurate certain individuals whose seats have been lawfully declared vacant with plans to use them to pull down democratic structure in the state.

“The PDP has also been made aware of grand plots by Oshiomhole, working in alliance with the impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, to import a fake mace, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state, seeing that they cannot win the forthcoming governorship election” PDP stated.

The party charged the IGP to wade in and immediately withdraw the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo state.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Adams Oshiomhole before he triggers a serious crisis in this country.