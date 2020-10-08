Man bags one year imprisonment over $70, 000 scam

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced one Eric Nnamdi Obulo, to one year imprisonment, over $70, 000 scam.

The convict was accused of hacking the data base of Polaris Bank and defrauded the bank to the tune of 70,000 Dollars.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecuted the matter on one- count charge bordering on unlawful interception by technical means, into Polaris Bank’s data base and in the process, took possession of the same money.

During the trial, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, after the convict took plea in the court, the prosecuting counsel, Chukwuma-Eneh, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly, but defence counsel, D.E. Nowo, pleaded for leniency in view of the convict’s remorse, adding that he was a first- time offender who did not waste the precious time of the court.

Delivering his judgement, the trial Judge, Justice I.M. Sani, consequently convicted and sentenced Eric Nnamdi Obulo to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N5, 000, 000.00.