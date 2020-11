A foremost consulting firm Hyzik Consulting Ltd, has been accredited by the Nigerian Council for Management Development (NCMD) as a management training outfit.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Managing Consultant, Mr. Yinka Olatunbosun. He noted that the processes of the accreditation were herculean but that his company successfully scaled through. Mr. Olatunbosun thanked members of his staff for their commitment and dedication to work that led to the successful accreditation by NCMD.