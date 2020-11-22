Police in Kano arrest 3,806 suspects in one year

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Police Command arrested 3806 suspects for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, Drug trafficking and peddling, thuggery, theft within the last one year.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, who hinted this to journalists, during a World Press Conference to mark his one year anniversary as Kano state Commissioner of Police, on Saturday, said 117 Kidnapping Suspects, 215 armed robbery suspects, 86 fraudsters, 67 drug dealers, were among those nabbed by the police.

He added that 3,130 Thugs (‘Yan Daba), 21 cattle rustling suspects, 75 motor vehicles, 34 tricycles, 53 motorcycles and 8 bicycles thieves were also arrested by the police within the period under review.

The Police boss further stated that 28 abduction victims, 10 kidnapped victims, four victims of solitary confinement, and 25 trafficking victims rescued, were rescued.

Within the last one year, the command recovered 77 different calibres of rifles Including 18 Ak-47 rifles, 1,837 different categories of live ammunitions and cartridges Including 700GPMG chained Ammunitions.

Other items recovered include 104 motor vehicles, 30 tricycles, 74 motorcycles and 6 bicycles, over 548 cows, over 827 mobile handsets, 570 brand new stolen motor vehicles tyres valued N15,000.00 and Forty Four (44) brand new motorcycle tyres valued N264,000.00.

The command also recovered 69 bags and 2,825 parcels of Indian hemp weighing 3260.4kg and valued N27,170,000, 13 Cartons & 141 Bottles of codiene expectorant valued N1,444,550.00& tramadol valued N2,400,000.00.

Other items include 11 drums and 13 jerry can of suck and die and 518 cartons of other different Intoxicating drugs, two point of sale (POS) machine, 1,047 used SIM cards, thirteen different ATM cards and Two (2) Laptop Computers, 1,869 Machetes, 64-Pointed Rods and 472 Clubs, 1958 Cartons of Dangote branded noodles meant for Benue State palliatives tagged Covid-19 valued N4,111,800 recovered out of 3850 cartons diverted and sold out.

He added that the Command recovered 25 gas cylinders and two fire extinguishers, 11 refrigerators, four washing machines, six generator sets, six sewing machine bodies, 10 ceiling and standing fans, 12 mattresses, eight stabilisers, four 25 liters jerry cans containing palm oil, 11 empty drums, two luminous 220 inverter batteries, 10 boxes containing clothes, four air conditioners and nine pots of different sizes, among others.